The selflessness it takes to excel as an offensive lineman makes them doubly valuable in a season filled with obstacles. With that in mind, the Southern football team is getting a high return on senior guard Jonathan Bishop.
A Birmingham, Alabama, native, Bishop was a slam dunk choice as a team captain for the Jaguars’ plunge into the uncharted waters of a spring season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Southern has been up and down through the first two games, the offensive line has been one of its most reliable position groups.
“He brings the right attitude every day,” coach Dawson Odums said. “He does an outstanding job, a great leader on the offensive line. He plays with a high motor and the line communicates very well.
“Our line has played well through the first two lines. We’ve been able to run and throw the ball, and they’ve done an excellent job in protection. That starts with Bishop. They’ve been in unison as the nickel, dominant through the first two games.”
Bishop earned deep respect from teammates on both sides of the ball, on the field and when discussing team unity.
“He’s one of those offensive linemen that’s never going to stop,” defensive end Jalen Ivy said. “He’s high energy, high effort and a beast in the weight room. He’s a guy you always want to have on your side.
“He’s the guy I talk to all the time. This team will be predicated on the offensive and defensive lines. We talk about being dominant up front from game to game.”
Bishop knew what his responsibilities were before he was asked. As one of two returning starters on the offensive line and the lone senior, the group was his to lead. Beyond that, so was the offense. When the pandemic wiped out spring practice and threatened the season, Bishop took on the role of reminding his teammates to mask up and social distance.
When the players were sent home for the fall, he didn’t let his leadership slip.
“I embraced being captain with my other teammates,” Bishop said. “We try to make sure we all do the right things, keep everybody disciplined and keep ourselves disciplined. We all have the same rules to follow.
“One of the things I honed in on was conditioning. I ran practically every day, a minimum of a mile and a half, during the COVID-19 shutdown. I was always making sure I worked on technique and fundamentals.”
Bishop (6-foot-2, 290 pounds) maintained his weight while improving his conditioning, and hit the weight room at least every other day, sometimes more. He said he worked out with a hometown friend who plays defensive line for another college team, drilling on hand and foot placement and agility. He resisted the temptation to get a trainer to stay within the pandemic protocols.
The results have been good considering Southern had to abandon its running game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff after falling behind by 19 points and losing the tight end blocking element because of injuries to the top three at that position. The Jaguars are averaging nearly 4 yards per carry and have allowed only two sacks.
“As a line we’re clicking,” Bishop said. “We also have things to improve on. Nobody is perfect, but every day we’re getting better and better. I feel, as an older guy, I’m responsible for holding the others accountable. I’m not the only vet. We make sure we’re all together. All the offensive linemen have a chance to speak up.”