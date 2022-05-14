Looking for a strong start to a key Southwestern Athletic Conference series with Prairie View, Southern got just what it needed from senior right-hander Joseph Battaglia on Saturday afternoon.
With Battaglia throwing a complete-game five-hitter, Southern was in control for most of the game as it took an 8-2 win over the Panthers at Lee-Hines Stadium.
Southern made the most of its eight hits, a total that included four doubles and a triple. In the field, the Jaguars came up with a couple of gems as they kept Battaglia out of trouble after the second inning.
The win pulls Southern (21-28, 16-9 SWAC) to within two games of Prairie View (28-23, 18-7), which leads the SWAC West. The teams will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
“I didn’t think I was going to go as far as I did,” Battaglia said about his nine-inning stint. “I had everything working, and I was able to catch my breath in the dugout with our offense out there. When it's like that, I just go as long as I can.”
Southern took a 1-0 lead in the first. Jovante Dorris led off with a double and later scored on O’Neill Burgos’ grounder.
Prairie View came back in the second with its best production of the day. With one out, the Panthers sandwiched two singles around a double to score two runs. After that, Blake Redman appeared to reach base after striking out on a wild pitch, but he was called out for batter interference on Jaguars catcher Taj Porter.
Battaglia allowed only three base runners over the next seven innings. He threw 113 pitches, struck out seven and had no walks.
Redman created another threat in the sixth. He reached second base on an infield single and throwing error, Southern’s only error of the game, and was sacrificed to third. Battaglia got a strikeout and a grounder to end the threat.
In the Prairie View seventh, Jaguars third baseman Hunter Tabb ranged to his left to field a grounder before spinning and delivering an accurate throw to first to set the side down in order.
Right fielder Tremaine Spears flashed his glove in the eighth with a diving catch just inside the foul line.
“We talk about how pitching and defense has to show up every day,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Hitting comes and goes, but today was a day when we had all three of them going for us.
“Joe went out and had a great start. Defensively we made plays when it mattered and, offensively, we got hits when we had runners in scoring position.”
Southern took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. The first run came when Jaylen Armstrong was hit by Prairie View starter Robert Maldonado with the bases loaded. Jovante Dorris followed with a two-run single to left.
In the fourth, with the help of a balk, Armstrong and Dorris each doubled and scored to give Southern a 6-2 lead.
J.J. Rollon and Burgos had RBI singles in Southern’s two-run eighth to complete the scoring.