The Southern baseball team will try to keep the momentum going when it returns to Southwestern Athletic Conference play Friday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Lone Star Diamond Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, this weekend.
The teams will play at 1 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Southern (6-12, 4-2 SWAC) is coming off a victory against Rice in the finale of a three-game series in Houston. Wednesday’s game at South Alabama was rained out.
“Yeah, the Rice victory gave us some momentum and feel-good about ourselves,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We’re starting to do some of the little things correctly and starting to find guys who come through in some big situations.
“We were able to put some guys away or force some weak contact. We were able to get some hits in key situations, and we had a freshman step up. Their pitcher struck out six guys in a row when Quincy Smith stepped in and hit a double. That kind of got us going.”
Crenshaw complimented Jaylen Armstrong, who had two RBIs in the victory at Rice, along with Zavier Moore and O’Neill Burgos who both had key hits. Burgos had a two-run double and Moore a run-scoring single.
Enrique Ozoa pitched three scoreless innings to get his second save. Ozoa has not allowed a run in 6⅔ innings this season.
“Ozoa was a guy waiting his turn,” Crenshaw said. “We had seen him as one of our relievers. When he’s in the game, we’re either close or ahead. We haven’t been ahead much, but we had an opportunity to get him in on Sunday and he came through.”
Crenshaw said Ozoa’s top pitches are a fastball in the low 90s, a slider and changeup.
“His changeup is a work in progress, but it was pretty good against Rice,” Crenshaw said. “He throws fairly hard for his size. He was 92-93 (mph) at Rice.”
Burgos leads Southern with a .316 batting average with a homer and 11 RBIs. Tremaine Spears is batting .304 and Moore .268 with a team-best two home runs and nine RBIs.
UAPB (2-10, 2-2) has had three games canceled and six postponed, including a whole series against Alabama A&M. The Lions haven’t played since a 5-2 loss to Prairie View last Friday. Both victories have come against Texas Southern.
Edwin DeLaCruz leads the Lions with a .389 batting average. Designated hitter Nick Kreutzer is batting .334 with three homers and 10 RBIs and second baseman DeClaudio Irvin is batting .319.
Wilhelm Allen and Joe Battaglia will start two of Southern’s games with the third to be announced.
“We’re still trying to find our way,” Crenshaw said. “By the end of this series or the next one, I’ll have a good understanding of who we are and what we’re going to be. I don’t think the team spirit was necessarily low, we just weren’t playing good baseball. They still had a good attitude about it, but it was finding a way to get it done."