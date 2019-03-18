ESPN, the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports, made a nationwide boo-boo on Monday when it prematurely released the NCAA women’s tournament bracket on ESPNU.
An apology was quickly issued and ESPN’s selection show broadcast was moved up two hours, but it didn’t change the celebratory mood for the Southern women’s basketball team.
The Jaguars (20-12) already knew they were part of the NCAA tournament field after defeating Jackson State 45-41 on Saturday to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament and the conference’s automatic NCAA bid in the process.
By the time Southern coach Carlos Funchess and his team reached The Grind restaurant inside of Quarters for what was originally going to be a selection show watch party Monday evening, the Jaguars already knew they would play Mississippi State, the top seed in the Portland Region.
The party was on anyway.
“It didn’t (change things),” Funchess said of learning his team’s opponent earlier than expected. “But it would have been nice to have that released (properly), and the excitement of that moment. Its still a great opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament.”
Mississippi State (30-2), which reached the national title game each of the past two seasons, hosts No. 16 Southern for their first-round matchup at 8 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles while Southern earned both titles in the SWAC.
The NCAA berth is the fifth for Southern, which went 0-4 in its previous appearances. The Jaguars were seeded 14th in 2002, and were a No. 16 seed in ‘04 and ‘06. In 2010, No. 16 Southern lost to eventual national champion Connecticut 95-39.
The roots of Southern’s latest run to the NCAA tournament can be traced to last season, when the Jaguars won the SWAC regular-season title and advanced to the tournament championship game. But, with a bid to the NCAA tournament on the line, Southern lost to Grambling 72-68.
Getting back to the tournament final was on Southern’s mind all season.
“You want to finish the job,” Funchess said. “That was our (motivation) the whole year, just finish the job. We went with hashtag (#finishthejob) coming into the season, and that’s what the young ladies did.”
Southern went 3-0 in the SWAC tournament and had different leaders every game. In a 51-44 quarterfinal win over Mississippi Valley, Brittany Rose showed the way with 14 points. A 71-69 semifinal win over Grambling featured 17 points from Skylar O’Bear.
In the championship game win over Jackson State, tournament MVP Alyric Scott scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
The championship for Southern produced an opportunity that Southern’s players won’t soon forget, according to Funchess.
“They’re going to have memories for life,” he said..”That’s the most important thing, (because) you see all of your hard work pay off. They started last summer and did a great job and continued to grow. It's something that no one can take away from them — having the opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament.”