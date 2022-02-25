While the Southern men's basketball team took Monday off after its second regular-season loss to Grambling, there was movement at the top of Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.
Texas Southern, which scored only six points in the last eight minutes, won 70-68 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff to improve to 11-4 in league play. Southern (15-11, 10-4) dropped a half-game behind to slip out of first place for only the second time this season and the first time since Jan. 15 when the Jaguars were 4-1.
Up next, Southern turns its attention to Bethune-Cookman (7-20, 5-10), which Southern defeated 69-59 in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Jan. 10. The teams play again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jayden Saddler led Southern with 20 points in the first meeting against Bethune-Cookman. Lately, Saddler has struggled to find consistency shooting the ball, a problem that plagued the entire team against Grambling.
Southern led Grambling by 10 points with seven minutes left to play, but made just one field goal and two free throws the rest of the way.
“We did everything right (against Grambling), but when you don’t make shots and you don’t pull away sometimes luck comes into play,” Southern coach Sean Woods said of an off-balance 3-pointer that gave Grambling the lead in the final minute.
“That’s what happened with that long jump shot that finally gave them the lead. We’re a veteran team and we’ve got to start closing games out.”
With four games left, Southern has little margin for error if it hopes to win the SWAC regular-season title and secure the top seed for the postseason conference tournament. Winning all four would guarantee, at worst, a tie for first place before conference seedings are sorted out.
Alcorn State, which is also 10-4 in league play, has its own shot to win its final four league games and stake a claim for first place. The Braves will have to navigate road games at Prairie View and Texas Southern this weekend to stay in contention.
Texas Southern has only three games left, all home contests, and finishes up with Prairie View on March 5.
As for Southern, the Jaguars are finished playing both TSU and Alcorn. It defeated Texas Southern twice and lost at Alcorn on Jan. 29. After Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Southern hosts Florida A&M on Monday before closing with games at Alabama State and Alabama A&M.
Southern will have plenty of motivation to win in Alabama, including results from last season when the Jaguars went 0-2 on their Alabama road trip.
Southern women
GUARD KINCEY PLAYING BIG: Southern guard Nakia Kincey showed her unconventional versatility in last Saturday’s 59-49 win over Grambling.
Along with the height of a guard, the 5-foot-6 senior from Clopton, Alabama, showed the heart of a post player pulling down a career-high 10 rebounds while scoring 11 points. It was the first double-double Kincey has recorded at Southern.
Kincey’s quickness and speed help her chase down long caroms, but she also goes inside to grab rebounds against much taller players. She uses her athletic ability, timing and desire to their full extent.
“She’s one of our cornerstones,” said Southern coach Carlos Funchess, who thinks of defense and outside shooting first when talking about Kincey.
“She provides top-notch defense every night — she guards you every game. She’s also one of our best 3-point shooters, and she can rebound.”
The 10 rebounds were team-high and the fourth time this season this season Kincey has led Southern in rebounding. She is second on the team averaging 4.1 rebounds per game, and is the Jaguars third-best scorer at 7.6 points per game.
Up next for Southern (11-14, 9-5) is Saturday’s home contest against Bethune-Cookman (5-19, 4-11). Kincey had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds in Southern’s 74-47 win over the Wildcats in Dayton Beach, Florida, on Jan. 10.
Southern is currently fifth in the conference standings, but only one game behind second-place Alabama State. If Southern wins its final four games, including a March 3 game at Alabama State, the Jaguars would finish no worse than tied for second.