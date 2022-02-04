What do you do when your senior playmaking guard is off his game? Southern found two options on Monday at Jackson State when P.J. Byrd and Brion Whitley both stepped up.
Byrd scored nine of his 15 points in the last five minutes of the first half, and Whitley came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points. It was enough to spark Southern to a 75-64 win as the Jaguars salvaged a split of their road games that included a loss at Alcorn State.
“Whitley was able to come in and make some shots, which he hadn’t done in a while. That helped us,” coach Sean Woods said. “And I thought Byrd really stepped up when Saddler didn’t play his best. He played solid for us at the point guard.”
The 1-1 road trip slid Southern (12-9, 7-2) into a three-way tie with Grambling and Florida A&M for first place in the SWAC. Up next are home games with Alabama A&M (5-14, 4-5) and Alabama State (5-16, 4-5), two schools that are in a three-way tie for sixth place.
The Alabama A&M game starts at about 5 p.m. Saturday while the Alabama State game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip.
Southern can guarantee it remains in first place with a pair of wins, but Woods is looking for improved rebounding and ball-handling to make that happen. Alcorn and Jackson State both enjoyed a 34-23 rebounding edge over Southern, and the Jaguars had 25 turnovers combined.
“We didn’t rebound well, and we turned the ball over too much,” Woods said. “We went to Jackson State in a hostile environment and found a way to win there, so that was good. That was very encouraging.”
Also encouraging was Southern’s shooting. The Jaguars shot 52.9% from the field at JSU, their sixth consecutive game of shooting 50% or better from the field.
Alabama A&M and Alabama State took turns hosting Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman last week. Each school suffered a close loss to FAMU and defeated Bethune-Cookman.
Alabama State’s Trace Young averaged 25 points and eight rebounds in the two games, and was named the SWAC player of the week. A&M’s Jalen Johnson averaged 22 points in the Bulldogs' two contests.
“Both of them are scrappy teams,” Woods said. “They’re hungry teams trying to get back in the upper echelon of the league, so they’re dangerous right now. They’re wounded a little bit, so we can’t take them lightly.”