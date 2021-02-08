The Southern women’s basketball team was right where it wanted to be after three quarters Monday night.
The Jaguars had a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter and appeared to be ready to battle to the end against Southwestern Athletic Conference-leading Jackson State. Instead, offensive woes that have plagued Southern all season came to the forefront.
Jackson State snapped Southern's five-game winning streak with a 59-49 victory, outscoring the Jaguars 15-4 in the final quarter at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (6-9, 6-3 SWAC) held Jackson State center Ameshya Williams to six points and seven rebounds, both below her season averages. But Williams came up big with two inside baskets on consecutive possessions to start the fourth quarter.
Southern missed its first seven shots of the quarter, and when Dayzsha Rogan scored on a drive with six minutes left for Jackson State (10-5, 9-1), the Tigers led 52-45.
A minute later, Nakia Kincey scored off an offensive rebound to get Southern as close as 52-48. It was the Jaguars' last field goal of the game.
For the game, Southern was 15 of 54 (27.8%) from the field. The Jaguars made a game of it at the free-throw line, where they made 18 of 22.
Taneara Moore led the Jaguars with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Leading scorer Genovea Johnson scored 10 points, but went 1 for 15 from the field.
Dayzsha Rogan, the SWAC's leading scorer, led Jackson State with 20 points. Antoinette Womack had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
On Jan. 11, Jackson State took a 15-point first-quarter lead against SU on its way to a 62-42 blowout win. Southern was the early aggressor on Monday.
The Jaguars forced seven turnovers in the opening minutes. Amani McWain fed Raven White for a basket with 1:16 left in the first quarter and Southern led 14-4, but it didn’t last.
Not even until the end of the quarter.
Jackson State scored the final five points of the quarter to pull within 14-9. In the second quarter, Southern was 1 of 12 from the field. The Jaguars led for most of the quarter by making 7 of 10 free throws.
Rogan fed Cherelle Jones for an inside basket in the final seconds to give the Tigers a 26-23 halftime lead.