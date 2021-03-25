The Grambling state athletic department has suspended all football activities for the next two weeks and canceled two games because of positive COVID-19 tests, the school announced Wednesday.

Grambling (0-3) will not play at Alabama A&M on Saturday or at Texas Southern on April 3 as a result of the positive test identified through screening.

The cancellations leave the Bayou Classic on April 17 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport as Grambling’s only remaining football game in the spring season originally planned for six games.

The Lincoln Parish reported the cases detected recently plus contact tracing protocol left the Tigers without a sufficient number of healthy players to compete in either of the two games.

Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs told the LPJ concerns arose after the Tigers' March 13 game against Prairie View A&M, which had to postpone its next two games.

Also from Grambling, third-year starting quarterback Geremy Hickbottom announced on Twitter he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal and ending his playing career with Grambling. Hickbottom started Grambling’s first two games this season.

