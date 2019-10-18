The Southern football team is going on its longest road trip of the season this weekend to the State Fair Showdown against Texas Southern in Dallas’ Cotton bowl.
Coach Dawson Odums doesn’t want his team peering too far down that road.
Odums wants his surging Jaguars (3-3, 2-0 in SWAC play) to focus on the winless Tigers (0-6, 0-2) and not marking the game in the win column with a much-anticipated showdown at Alcorn State looming next Saturday.
If his players need any reminders, they only have to think about past games against the Tigers, who have lost seven consecutive times to Southern.
“Every year they may have not had a winning record, but we never play them up to par like we should,” Southern senior center Jaylon Brinson said. “The goal is to play 100% in the game, play hard all four quarters. Whoever we play will bring their best. We have to bring our best and make sure we don’t play down to whatever their record is.”
The temptation is there. The Jaguars are starting to play up to preseason expectation and the Tigers, under first-year coach Clarence McKinney, are a heavy underdog. They’ve been able to move the ball and are averaging 25.3 points per game but are giving up 51.7 points and 625.3 yards.
Odums wants his team to think it’s playing Alcorn this week.
“Texas Southern is a great team,” Jaguars running back Devon Benn said without smiling. “They’re 0-6 on paper, but they have athletes to make plays. If we play the way were capable, we should get the W. But we are focused on going 1-0, win the week. We approach it like it’s a championship game.”
McKinney is trying to convince his team of the same but will have a lot harder time of it. The Tigers fell to Division II Missouri S&T 23-20 last week when kicker Richard Garcia missed a 30-yard field goal with 21 seconds left that could have sent the game into overtime. Garcia is far and away the league’s best on field goals with 11 made out of 15.
Not much has gone right for the Tigers, but McKinney still thinks his team can break through every week.
“Our team has shown a tremendous amount of improvement,” said the former Arizona assistant who was Kevin Sumlin’s right-hand man at Texas A&M for six seasons. “We’re still making little mistakes, but the guys are playing well at certain points in the game. We’re going to keep plugging away until the wins start happening.
"We’re not satisfied, but we feel like we are going in the right direction. Each week we’re improving. We have to learn how to win. We’re learning the system and schemes and trying to learn how to win at same time. We’re a work in progress, and we have to trust the process.”
The Tigers are catching Southern at the wrong time to try to get into the victory column. Southern has beaten two worthy opponents in the past two weeks by playing their two most complete games of the season. That starts with a running game that produced 238 yards, led by Benn and quarterback Ladarius Skelton, who had 87 and 85 yards against Prairie View, respectively.
Benn punctuated the performance when he trucked over Prairie View defensive back Drake Cheatham on his 29-yard scoring run. The Jaguars have flexed their muscles in the run game behind a veteran offensive line that is at its best when trying to finish a game in the fourth quarter.
“The running game is a testament to the offensive line,” junior tackle Jodeci Harris said. “We’re getting better and better as the season goes on. Everybody is playing for their brother on the side of them, drilling the well together. We do what the coaches ask us to do and live with the results at the end of the day.”
The Tigers are also facing a Southern defense that does its best work the closer the opponent gets to the goal line. Foes are scoring touchdowns only on 58 percent of their red zone penetrations, a figure that puts the Jaguars No. 3 in the nation among FCS teams.
“It’s toughness, a mindset,” linebacker Caleb Carter said. “We don’t want anybody to score on us.”
Southern will be without pass rush specialist and defensive end Jordan Lewis, who will miss the game because of surgery on his pinkie finger. The Tigers will attack the Jaguars behind either Devin Williams or DeAndre Johnson at quarterback, and the SWAC’s leading receiver, Donnie Corley.
Williams replaced Johnson, who has been out two weeks with a concussion, and passed for 564 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson has 1,161 yards and seven TDs. Corley has caught 43 balls for 608 yards and two TDs. LaDarius Owens and Dominic Franklin have combined for 517 yards rushing and four TDs.
“We know what’s on the line and what we’re playing for,” Harris said. “We know how good they are on film. If we don’t come out and play they will beat us.”