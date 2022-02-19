Genovea Johnson has battled a nagging ankle injury all season, but Saturday afternoon she showed she was in top form.
With Southern struggling to score, Johnson heated up midway through the third quarter and sparked the Jaguars to a 59-49 win over Grambling at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (11-14, 9-5 SWAC) trailed 32-28 when Johnson, who led all scorers with 22 points, got baskets on three consecutive possessions. The Jaguars outscored the Tigers 11-4 in the final minutes of the third quarter, and never trailed in the fourth as they snapped a three-game losing streak.
“Down the stretch when we needed buckets, (Johnson) took the game over,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “She’s been hesitant to take that mid-range jump shot, but she really worked hard on it this week. Once she got a couple of them to go in she was hard to guard.”
Southern also got a big performance from 5-foot-6 guard Nakia Kincey, who scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Overall, Southern outrebounded Grambling 40-36 and was effective handling the ball. The Jaguars only turned the ball over seven times while forcing Grambling to commit 22.
Alexus Holt scored 15 points to lead Grambling (10-15, 7-7).
The first half was played on even terms, but both teams struggled to score at times. Two free throws from Holt gave Grambling a 16-13 lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter. The Tigers went scoreless for the next seven minutes of game time as Southern took a 22-16 lead.
Grambling outscored Southern 10-2 to take a 26-24 lead at halftime.