Less than a year ago, Robens Beauplan was rooting hard for Southern kicker Luke Jackson to miss the biggest kick of his life.
Now Beauplan goes out of his way to make sure conditions are perfect on every attempt by Jackson.
Beauplan was the punter and holder for Alcorn State a year ago, and he watched with dread as Jackson nailed a 47-yard, game-winning kick as time expired in Southern’s 38-35 victory over the Braves.
“I was hoping he would miss that field goal, but he didn’t,” said Beauplan, who transferred to Southern in the offseason. “I’m blessed to be on this side, and I don’t have to see it from the other side.
"(Jackson talked about it) a lot. We made peace with it. We’re teammates now, working together. He trusts every single time I put the ball down he’s going to make the kick. I know he’s going to make the kick.”
Beauplan’s addition has strengthened Southern's special teams in two areas after losing Martell Fontenot. With Jackson, backup kicker Joshua Griffin and transfer long snapper Braxston Blackwell, the coaches expect solid special teams play.
“We feel real, real confident in our special teams,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We have guys that fit in all the roles.
“(Jackson) is an accurate field goal kicker and has a good leg on him. We’ve got two guys that can kick field goals with Josh Griffin. They’re guys we feel comfortable with.
“Beauplan can do what you want. He can place the ball, get the distance, get you out of a hole, put a lot of height to get the coverage down there. We knew what we were getting.”
The best thing about Beuplan is that he fit in quickly. Kickers and punters often have their own community regardless of the teams they play for. Jackson encouraged Beauplan to choose Southern when he entered the transfer portal last spring.
“Me and Robens have a great relationship,” Jackson said. “I’m always with him, at his apartment. I’m blessed to have him here. I’ve been trying to get him here for a while when he was killing it at Alcorn. He’s my best friend. Everything is great that way.”
Jackson was a reliable weapon for Southern last year, hitting 9 of 12 field goal attempts, 6 of 8 from 40 yards or more. He’s anticipating a better season in 2022.
“The offseason, it was a battle of me vs. me,” said Jackson, a sophomore from Bensalem, Pennsylvania. “Being a kicker you’re always in your own head. I did a lot of leg speed work, squats, a lot of explosive stuff. I’m here better than ever and ready to go to work.
“Every day, every year I feel I have to get one percent better. I definitely got better from last season. I missed some kicks and it’s not going to happen again.”
Beauplan brings a good resume from Alcorn, where he averaged 37.5 yards per punt with nine downed inside the 20. In Saturday’s scrimmage, he punted twice for a 48-yard average with punts of 49 and 47 yards.
A junior from Leigh Acres, Florida, Beauplan earned the nickname “Goldenfoot” in high school and at East Mississippi Community College.
“I think I did pretty great,” Beauplan said of his scrimmage performance. "One thing I was working on was directional punts. I got better from last year, trying to get better every single day.”
Blackwell is the key to punting and kicking since a good snap begins everything. He’s another transfer who has blended into the group and looked good in the scrimmage. Jackson and Griffin both made field goals, and Beauplan had perfect snaps on his punts.
“Robens is one of the best holders I’ve ever worked with,” Blackwell said. “Knowing he’s going to get the hold down no matter where my snap is, that’s a blessing.
"Luke as well, he’s been clutch. I’ve watched a lot of his videos, the Alcorn game. Having that trust is going to be great.”