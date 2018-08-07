In Devon Benn’s first two years at John Curtis, the football program won state championships.
Over the next two years, Benn himself rushed for almost 2,400 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He had become used to winning, and used to playing a star role.
But as he arrived at Southern University in 2016, however, Been knew nothing would come easy for him. More than anything else, Benn’s freshman season was a waiting period.
“I came into Southern with a mindset of, ‘I’m ready to play now,’ which I developed at Curtis,” he said Monday as the Jaguars began their second week of preseason camp.
That year, however, Benn practiced during the week and mostly stood on the sideline during games, learning from a player he called "big bro" — Lenard Tillery, who became the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s all-time leading rusher.
It motivated Benn to be a better player.
With the No. 1 job open at the beginning of last season, Benn began to take advantage of his opportunity. He had his first 100-yard performance of the season against Alcorn State — but a knee injury the following week sidelined him for two games.
Before the injury, Benn averaged 5.2 yards per carry. After he returned against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Benn averaged 4.5 yards the rest of the way.
Fellow tailback Herbert Edwards, then a senior, stepped up in Benn’s absence, rushing for more than 100 yards in four straight games.
And when Tillery and Edwards had their crowning moments, Benn gave both of them his full support.
“(Tillery) took me under his wing when I got here,” Benn said. “He told me that records are meant to be broken and to go get them. And I was very happy for Herbert. There’s no hate (in) our running back room. We cheer other on. If one of us is in the game, there’s no hating on the next man.”
Now a junior, Been has the best chance yet to become the Jaguars' lead back — and on an offense that could use a star. Southern, of course, is also attempting to choose a No. 1 quarterback from among three candidates: John Lampley, Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton, and although the receiving corps and offensive line is a bit more experienced, the Jaguars could still use a little star power.
Benn is among several players at tailback position, which includes fellow veterans Jarmarqueza Mims and Darbbeon Profit.
Coach Dawson Odums said he has even seen growth from sophomore Shontega Thomas, who redshirted last year.
“Hopefully we can stay healthy and really do a great job running the football,” Odums said.
Going into this season, Benn said he strives for perfection in every aspect of his game, from orchestrating a play fake to route-running.
“I have to do everything 100 percent,” Benn said.
Odums said he's excited about seeing Benn can do.
“You can see the work that he put in, and that’s going to pay dividends,” Odums said. “You can see the confidence in knowing what to do and how to do it. You can see him take on leadership roles. It’s in him. He came from a great high school program. To take those steps, you can see the development.”