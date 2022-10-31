The Magic City Classic had some magic to it and it was a classic.
Alabama State snapped a four-game losing streak in the series against its upstate rival Alabama A&M with a 24-17 victory on Saturday in Birmingham.
“It was a great classic game,” Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. “Everybody got their money’s worth.”
The Hornets went up 3-0 but fell to 14-3 after an interception return for a touchdown by A&M’s Jamal Irby in the second quarter. Dematrius Davis threw a 9-yard TD pass to Kisean Johnson after A&M muffed a lunt and Jacory Merritt gave the Hornets the lead with a 4-yard TD run.
A&M came back to tie it on a 37-yard field goal by Victor Barbosa. ASU answered when Davis hit Jeremiah Hixon with a 23-yard scoring pass with 3:55 left to make it 24-17.
A&M then drove to the Hornets’ 9-yard line with eight seconds remaining. On second down from the ASU 9-yard line, Quincy Casey completed a pass to Cameron Young to the 4-yard line, but time ran out before the Bulldogs could get off another snap.
“It’s a Classic, throw the records out,” A&M coach Connell Maynor said. “Those guys still have something to play for. We knew they were well prepared with a great defense.
“Both teams laid it all out. You have to take your hat off to those guys, they trailed most of the game.”
Yards were hard to come by in this defensive struggled. A&M outgained ASU 305-215 but could convert only two of 13 third-down tries. The teams combined for 26 penalties for 235 yards.
“We got a break on the muffed punt, that switched the momentum and we were able to get control of the game. Coach Maynor’s guys fought back. I had my offense over there getting ready for overtime with 2 minutes left.”
Players suspended
Nine players from Bethune-Cookman and five from Mississippi Valley were suspended for participating in a post-game fight after Bethune-Cookman defeated the Delta Devils 45-35 on Oct. 22 at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi, in a game televised by HBCU GO, according to a report by the Greenwood Commonwealth.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference office did not issue a news release announcing an investigation or acknowledging the suspensions, but Bethune-Cookman coach Terry Sims and MVSU coach Vincent Dancy confirmed suspensions for their respective teams.
The Wildcat players sat out BC’s loss at Prairie View last Saturday. Dancy confirmed his suspended players will sit out this week’s home game against Alabama A&M.
The SWAC office did not respond to an email asking for confirmation of the suspensions and to explain why it didn’t send out a release when the suspensions were handed down as it did for the Southern-Prairie View pregame fight Oct. 8.
Grambling breaks through
Grambling scored its first SWAC win under coach Hue Jackson with a 35-6 rout of Alcorn State despite being outgained by more than 100 yards.
The Tigers (2-6, 1-4) got off to a good start by recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff and cashing in on a 4-yard TD run by Maurice Washington. After a blocked punt, the Tigers made it 14-0 on a 1-yard run by Chance Williams, and then broke the game open when Myron Stewart returned an Aaron Allen interception 68 yards for a TD.
Grambling led 28-0 at halftime.
“As a team, we played four quarters of football,” Jackson said. “We played extremely hard. I can see our team growing each and every week.”
It was a frustrating day for Alcorn (3-5, 2-3), which lost its third consecutive game. The Braves outgained Grambling 312-209, held the Tigers to one of 11 on third down conversions and had a 37:12 to 22:48 edge in time of possession but lost the turnover battle 3-0.
Friday Night Lights
Southern fans won’t have to scoreboard watch to keep up with a key SWAC West Division game this week. Alcorn State travels to Prairie View for a rare Friday night game at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
It’s a key game for the Panthers (5-3, 4-1) who have a one game lead over Southern. The Jaguars (5-3, 3-2) have the tie breaker but must hope for PVU to lose once more. After Alcorn State, the Panthers face Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley on the road, both teams that are 0-5 in SWAC play.
Players of the Week
Prairie View QB Trazon Connely (offense), LB Colton Adams (defense) and PK Jayden John (special teams) of Alabama State and Florida A&M RB AJ Davis (newcomer) were SWAC Player of the Week honorees.