Four games into its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, the Southern women’s basketball team has shown it is comfortable navigating the final minutes of close games.
Southern (6-9, 3-1 SWAC) has made a habit of playing tough when the game is on the line. Three of the Jaguars' four SWAC games have been decided by two points or fewer. The fourth was a five-point win at Grambling, last season’s SWAC tournament champion.
First-year Southern coach Carlos Funchess said backcourt leadership has been the key.
“We’ve been getting good guard play down the stretch, and that’s been beneficiary for us to close out these tight games,” Funchess said. “We’ve got a lot of kids with experience. They’ve been in big games before, and they’re coming through in the clutch.”
Southern will look to extend that clutch play in its next two games, both at home. The Jaguars host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-7, 0-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday and Mississippi Valley (3-11, 2-1) at 5 p.m. Monday.
Senior guard Courtney Parson has been synonymous with clutch play, having already made two game-winning shots at the buzzer.
At Jackson State on Monday, Southern trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter, but Parson’s last-second jumper in the paint gave the Jaguars a 76-74 win. Parson banked in a short put-back basket to beat the buzzer against Texas Southern, good for two of her 13 points that lifted the Jaguars to a 63-61 win.
The Jaguars have had different leaders in each of their SWAC games.
Skylar O'Bear led with 15 points in a 55-54 loss to Prairie View. Brittany Rose had 16 points and eight rebounds against Grambling, and Taneara Moore topped Southern with 13 points and 12 rebounds at Jackson State.
Southern’s win at Grambling gave the Tigers their first conference loss in the teams’ first meeting since last season’s SWAC tournament final, a 72-68 Grambling win.
“They were preseason number one in the conference, so to go into that environment, at their place, and get a win, that was huge,” Funchess said.
The win at Grambling also set the stage for Southern to complete a sweep of its two-game road trip, a swing that gave the Jaguars trouble last season. After an 8-1 conference start in 2018, losses at Grambling and Jackson State left Southern little room for error before it finished the regular season with a conference-best 14-4 record.
“It's tough when you go in some of these hostile environments,” Funchess said. “We picked up two big games against two quality opponents. That was huge, and it's going to be big coming down the stretch.”
Men
Whatever late-game magic has been discovered by the Southern women has been elusive for the Jaguars men (1-16, 0-4).
Against Grambling, Southern trailed by 17 points at halftime but rallied to take a 57-56 lead with six minutes left to play. The Jaguars turned the ball over on their next two possessions, and fell behind for good as the Tigers went on to a 69-63 win.
A similar fate awaited Southern at Jackson State, where the game was tied 54-54 with two minutes left. Southern turned the ball over on its ensuing two possessions, and Jackson State held on for a 64-58 win.
“We’re playing good enough to win games. Now we’ve got to out and win them,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “I’m starting to feel better about our basketball team as we come together a little bit and find out who we are.”
Southern takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-10, 3-0 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Mississippi Valley (3-14, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.