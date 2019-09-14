WHAT WE LEARNED
The Jaguars are what we thought they were, and did as expected. It wasn’t perfect but “consistent” was coach Dawson Odums keyword. An overmatched opponent didn’t get Southern overly relaxed. The Jaguars came out and took care of business from the first snap on. Backups and third-stringers got some needed work. This is a team that needs to continue getting better against a schedule that continues to get better and more important from this point on.
TRENDING
The defense got a little more aggressive with four turnovers, pulling Southern dead even in the turnover and takeaway battle after three games: five turnovers allowed and five takeaways. The Jaguars could have won this game without any, but are starting to play more aggressively. Defense scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week and Jordan Lewis continues to be the top playmaker on the unit, and possibly in the SWAC. He didn’t get a sack but opened up the pass rush for others.
FINAL THOUGHTS
There’s no use hyperventilating after a game like this. The score is out of whack and the quality of opponent accounted for some of that. But there should be no complaints as long as Southern continues to show improvement each week and that happened Saturday. It gets real next week and it’s a road game. We’ll get a real measure of the Jaguars at Florida A&M, a game that can be a springboard or a road block.