Southern baseball’s opening weekend wasn’t a huge surprise to coach Kerrick Jackson, as the Jaguars took two steps forward and two back in four games in New Orleans.
Victories against UNO and Alcorn State were followed by losses to Alabama State and Grambling, the latter three games in the Andre Dawson Classic.
Alabama State scored three times in the 10th inning for 5-2 win, and Grambling scored three tie-breaking runs in the eighth inning for a 7-5 victory.
Now Jackson’s youthful squad is prepping for a much bigger test, facing No. 11 LSU at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.
“We lost two games I don’t think we should have lost, but that was youth and inexperience that caused that,” Jackson said. “We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year. This is a talented group, but we are going to take our lumps.
“We had plenty of chances to win both games on Sunday. We gave both teams runs. We’ve got to coach them up and get them to play better. As long as we don’t get caught up in ‘right now’ and understand is to be our best in May, we’ll be all right.”
The Jaguars had good efforts at the plate and on the mound. Brendon Davis had a single, double and triple and four RBIs against Alcorn State, outfielder Brad Jenkins had two hits and an RBI against UNO and Javonte Dorris had two singles, a double and a triple against Grambling.
Jacob Snyder won the UNO game with four innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts. Dimitri Frank closed that game out with two scoreless innings. Wil Allen had 6 2/3 innings with three hits and two earned runs allowed to beat Alcorn. Larry Barabino got the save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Joe Battaglia threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk against Alabama State.
“Both of those teams (Alabama State and Grambling) had better players,” Jackson said. “Second game we had four freshmen on the field. It makes you feel good about the potential, one of the dirtiest words in the English language.
“We chased way too many pitches out of the zone, didn’t take advantage when they were throwing hittable pitches, we had a couple of defensive miscues, a guy slid past the base, another guy rounded too far and slipped on wet turf. Stuff like that plagued us in both games Sunday.”
Staff game
Jackson said sophomore left-hander Khristian Paul would start the LSU game but that he plans to throw “seven or eight” different pitchers one inning each. Southern split two games with LSU last year, losing 17-4 early in the season but upsetting the Tigers 7-2 on April 9.
“Maybe we can keep them off balance a little bit,” Jackson said of his strategy.
Finney rehabbing
One of those pitchers won’t be Eli Finney, who pitched seven innings of one-hit ball vs. LSU last year. Finney is still rehabbing from tendonitis in his right shoulder and is out indefinitely.
“Still waiting. still going through rehab protocol,” Jackson said. “We want to make sure the strength in the shoulder is where it needs to be.”
New face
Jackson said Jenkins is a player he wasn’t expecting to have. He was on the redshirt list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June but won’t qualify to redshirt, so he’s playing.
“He had some clutch hits and played really good defense,” Jackson said. “He’s going to play and be a big factor. He can make the throws necessary, but we will monitor it. He’s got a high baseball IQ, he’s athletic and a good defender in the outfield. He didn’t get a lot of fall at bats, so he’s behind. But once it clicks, he’s going to be a big contributor for us.”
MEAC Challenge
After LSU, Southern will play in the MEAC Challenge at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, this weekend. The Jaguars play Western Illinois at 4 p.m. Friday, North Carolina A&T at 4 p.m. Saturday and Florida A&M at 10 a.m. Sunday.