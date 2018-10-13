PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern saved its best drive for last.
Saturday night at Prairie View, Jaguars quarterback Ladarius Skelton led his team on a methodical, back-breaking drive to close out their 38-0 win over Prairie View, going 87 yards in 17 plays and chewing up almost 12 minutes off the game clock.
"We were very fresh," cornerback Demerio Houston said, referring to the SU the defense. "Our offense was putting up points and we were getting them back the ball. (Our offense) was on the field a lot and we were very fresh."
It may have been the longest and most decisive drive of the night, but it was only the final one in a game that saw Southern control possession for nearly 41 minutes.
After getting worn down in a 20-3 home loss to Alcorn State two weeks ago, the Jaguars defenders said felt like they could play a second game Saturday night.
"(Ball control) helped us a lot," safety Montavius Gaines said. "We stayed fresh and rotated guys in."
Dirty laundry
Prairie View started Saturday's game in dark gray uniforms with purple numerals.
It ended the game in bright yellow and purple jerseys.
Citing a rarely enforced rule, officials deemed the Panthers' initial uniform set to be illegal because the numbers were too close in color to the rest of the jersey, as seen from the press box, said Harold Mitchell, the supervisor of football officials for the SWAC.
As a result, the Panthers were penalized a timeout at the start of each quarter until they were able to make a wardrobe change at halftime.
Mitchell said Prairie View was previously warned about the infraction, requiring them to submit the uniforms to the NCAA for approval. The Panthers did make the submission, but Mitchell said they had not received an answer.
Mitchell said he spoke with SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland, who approved the penalty.
"They said there wasn't enough contrast and they couldn't see the numbers, but we played in those uniforms before, and we have a letter from the NCAA stating the uniforms were cleared to play in," first-year coach Eric Dooley said. "So I didn't understand why it was a problem. I think they were confused with the uniforms we had that were purple. I thought it was poor judgement on their part, but we just went to another uniform."
Changing the lineup
Southern coach Dawson Odums made good on his promise to shake up his lineup during the team's open week.
Skelton started at quarterback instead of John Lampley, but Southern also left a few players home.
Tight end Austin Opara, linebacker Jordan Williams and defensive lineman Simeon Houston all did not travel to Texas.
Opara and Williams had attended every other game. Houston did not travel to Louisiana Tech.
Leaders leading
Southern’s captains made big play after big play Saturday night.
Gaines and Demerio Houston each had an interception, and wide receiver Kendall Catalon scored a 25-yard touchdown off a fake field goal as the holder.
Big foot
Southern kicker Cesar Barajas continued to assert himself as a weapon for the Jaguars with four touchbacks out the back of the end zone Saturday, matching his total from the first half of the season.
Barajas also booted one of his four punts a long of 58 yards.