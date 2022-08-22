Southern coach Eric Dooley said he thought defensive end Ckleby Givens could help the Jaguars right away when he signed the District 1-5A Defensive MVP out of Captain Shreve in December.
Givens didn’t even wait for the season start to get noticed.
The 6-feet-2, 230-pound freshman sparked a goal line stand with a pair of tackles for loss in the Jaguars scrimmage Saturday and added a sack to help the defense recover from a slow start. He also broke up one pass.
It was the first chance for media to see Givens, who had 12 sacks among his 69 tackles for the Gators. As a junior, he collected four sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
“He’s been sticking out like a sore thumb,” Dooley said of Givens acclimation to college play. “He plays well, but what do you expect he was the District MVP in Shreveport. I expect some good things.”
Givens dropped Karl Ligon for a 1-yard loss and then nailed Southern’s best power runner, junior Jerodd Sims, for a 2-yard loss on fourth down. He said the biggest adjustment has been the speed of the college game
“It’s real fast; coach Dooley is tempo, tempo, tempo,” Givens said. “(The goal line stand) does a lot for the whole team. Bend don’t break, that’s our motto, basically.
“I’m the young guy but we’ve got some big-time players. Jalen Ivy, Jason Dumas, Trey Laing, Camron Peterson and J. Lewis coming off the edge on third down. I’m that young bull, whatever they tell me to do I do it.”
Givens made a big impression on his teammates even before the scrimmage.
“That boy is cold,” Dumas said. “He works hard every day. I don’t have to tell him nothing. I look at him and he thinks something is wrong, but I’m just seeing all the work he’s putting in.
“His work ethic is different. He’s going to play a big part in our defense. He’s young, fresh legs and eager to learn. He’ll fit in well with the scheme.”
Hot tips
The Southern offense had one issue pop up early as Besean McCray had three passes broken up in the first two possessions when they were tipped at the line of scrimmage. Dooley said it wasn’t always one person’s fault.
“It’s the whole unit, when one fails, we all fail,” Dooley said. “There are some things we need to look at to see what needs to be done. We are going to aggressively slide so the offensive line has to get its hands down but give the passer room to let the ball go.”
Flag count
Southern had nine penalties but only two for holding after last weeks performance drew the ire of its coach for all the holding calls. The Jaguars had at least three false starts but also had a targeting call against defensive back Corione Harris on Chandler Whitfield after he caught a pass.
Scrimmage notes
Dumas and Marquise Martin each had one of Southern’s five sacks. Givens, Jordan Monroe and Jordan Lewis had the others. . . Braelen Morgan scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run late in the scrimmage and ran five times for 16 yards. . . Sims had runs of 28 and 20 yards in limited action. . . Tyler Kirkwood caught two passes for 78 yards, second highest total to Whitfield’s 148. . . Two of Josh Griffin’s three kickoffs went into the end zone and the third went to the 3-yard line. . . Southern ran several screen passes and Travien Benjamin carried one 17 yards.