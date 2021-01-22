Like the Southern men's basketball team he plays for, Harrison Henderson has stepped up his game now that conference play has begun.
COVID-19 restrictions had Southern scrambling not only to play games, but just to have time for practice. The Jaguars were able to work in only four nonconference games, but Southern (3-4, 3-0 SWAC) has been hitting on all cylinders since then.
Henderson, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Milwaukee, began tentatively but has found his comfort zone. He averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds through the Jaguars' opening games, but conference play has been a different story.
Through three SWAC games, he has flashed inside and outside offensive skills and is averaging 14.0 points and 11.7 rebounds. His overall rebounding average of 6.7 leads the team and is sixth in the SWAC.
“He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school,” Southern coach Sean Woods said of Henderson, who went to South Grand Prairie High School near Dallas before spending two seasons each at Southern Cal and Milwaukee.
“He knows how to play and he has a great feel for the game. He can step back and shoot it, he’s a great passer and he can play big at times.”
Henderson will get a chance to play big on Saturday when Southern plays at Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0). With the women's game postponed because of COVID-19 quarantining in the Bulldogs program, the men's tipoff has been moved up to 2 p.m.
“Nothing about this season has been easy,” Henderson said. “There were days we couldn’t work out because of COVID, but every day we lace up our shoes and we work. I think that’s how we’ve been able to jell even when times are hard.”
Southern, which has won 11 straight SWAC games and 17 of its past 19, has a three-game winning streak against Alabama A&M. If the Jaguars extend this season's streak to four games, it would be Southern’s best conference start since the 2014 team won its first five games.
If that happens, it won’t be a surprise to see Henderson in the mix.
In Southern’s SWAC-opening 61-55 win at Grambling on Jan. 9, Henderson had a key role in the final four minutes, when he had four points, four rebounds and a steal as the Jaguars held off the Tigers.
Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Saturday, Henderson didn’t wait. In the first three minutes, he had three rebounds and scored Southern’s first six points. By halftime, with Southern well on its way to an 88-53 win, Henderson already had a double-double, and he finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The production has been a product of hard work, but Henderson knows there is more to be done.
“(Coach Woods) wants you to play hard and if you don’t he lets you know,” Henderson said. “He strives for perfection so, even though a game might look good to some people, there’s still things we can clean up and get better at.”
Getting better on defense is an important part of Southern reaching its full potential.
“He’s got to continue to get better defensively,” Woods said. “Once he gets it, this team is really going to take off.”