Southern University held its second homecoming celebration of 2021 on Tuesday, but this one had a happier ending.

The administration and fans welcomed home longtime assistant Eric Dooley as its 20th football coach at the program’s fieldhouse in front of a gathering of about 100 attendees.

Less than two months earlier, Dooley’s Prairie View Panthers ruined the Jaguars' homecoming game before 24,580 fans with a 48-21 whipping, a game Dooley referred to as “part of my interview.”

Now Dooley, a Pete Richardson protege’ who also received his master’s degree from Southern during his 1997-2010 tenure at the school, is charged with bringing back the glory days to a program that hasn't won a Southwestern Athletic Conference title since 2013.

“Coach Richardson didn’t know who I was, just a young man coaching football in high school in New Orleans,” said Dooley, whose Panthers won the SWAC West Division title this season before falling to Jackson State in the conference title game. “He gave me the opportunity to come here. It’s always been home for me.”

Southern athletic director Roman Banks said Dooley was one of Southern’s main targets to replace interim coach Jason Rollins, who took over in May when Dawson Odums resigned after nine seasons to take the head coaching job at Norfolk State.

Dooley, who has a track record for coaching high-powered offensive football, was a unifying candidate because of his high character and association with Richardson, who won four Black national championships and five SWAC titles from 1993-2009.

Banks said Dooley’s contract is for four years with a base salary of $310,000, with an agreeable option for a fifth season. The deal is a bump up from the previous two coaches' contracts.

“We know we’ve got some good days ahead of us and we’re going to start working on it today,” Banks said. “This hire speaks to who we are, who we’re going to be, and about his personality and who he is. He’s a champion of a man, so our expectations are to have a champion of a program.

“He was the one we had our eyes on. Some other schools were after him. I’m thankful for the president and board for the opportunity to step our game up.”

Richardson was all in on the hire as were former players who developed under Dooley.

“It was an ideal choice for him to come back home,” Richardson said. “He was a dedicated individual when he got into coaching, and his preparation was everything you had to do to be a coach. He was a great teacher. He understands how to build the foundation of a football team, which explains why he is successful.”

Dooley is inheriting a team that struggled defensively and was inconsistent on offense while playing two quarterbacks. The Jaguars went 4-7 after ending the season with a three-game losing streak.

Dooley said he’s still in the process of deciding on a coaching staff and is already recruiting with the early football signing period one week away.

“It’s going to come down to me and coaches getting the pieces that are missing,” he said. “You know you have some guys graduating. It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle, you have to find the right pieces of the puzzle that are going to match and make us a good football team.

“(The coaching staff) process is starting now. Recruiting is different. Now you have the transfer portal. You have so many angles. High school, junior college, transfers ... we’ve got to hit the ground running.”

Dooley, 56, is a New Orleans native who played at Fortier High School and in college at Grambling from 1985-88 under the legendary Eddie Robinson.

After Richardson’s retirement in 2010, Dooley stayed one season on the staff of Stump Mitchell, then three at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, helping the Lions to a SWAC title. He moved on to Grambling for four seasons as offensive coordinator, winning two SWAC titles and a Black national championshipm there. His first head coaching job was at Prairie View in 2018.

Dooley rebuilt the Panthers and went 20-17 overall and 16-8 in SWAC play, never finishing lower than third in the West Division. Prairie View, 7-5 this season, finished third in total offense (388.4 yards per game) and total defense (314.0) in the conference.

Dooley’s previous stint at Southern gave him a taste of what to expect. He was part of two national title teams at Southern and three overall as well as seven SWAC championships, so he doesn’t fear the ramped-up expectations on The Bluff.

“If you don’t go to a place with high expectations, you’re setting yourself up to fail,” he said. “I know what they’re looking for and feel I have the ingredients to get it done. The support is going to be there. What they’re looking for is a winner.”