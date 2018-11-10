Southern's hot streak continues.
Streaking toward the Bayou Classic, the Jaguars claimed their fourth consecutive win Saturday night in their home finale at A.W. Mumford Stadium, cruising to a 56-24 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Up next: The big one. The Bayou Classic against Grambling on Nov. 24 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — a game not only for annual bragging rights between the archrivals, but for a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
The winner will clinch the Western Division title.
On Saturday, the Jaguars (6-3, 5-1) earned their fourth straight win by jumping out to a commanding lead thanks to several costly mistakes by UAPB, which committed two turnovers on only one play from scrimmage.
Southern cornerback Timothy Thompson had interception on the opening drive, and running back Jarmarqueza Mims turned it into a touchdown a few plays later.
Shortly thereafter, wide receiver Randall Menard found his way to the end zone on a 28-yard reception immediately following a UAPB fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
From there, the Southern offense had one of its best performances of the season behind quarterback Ladarius Skelton, who had a career day against the last-place Golden Lions (1-9, 0-6).
Skelton completed 12 of 15 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half. He did not play in the second half with the score well in hand.
The Jaguars led 42-9 at the break.
Devon Benn had a team-high 61 yards rushing on eight carries. Darbbeon Profit added 55 yards on three attempts.