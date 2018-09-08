1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Southern has a long way to go before it can compete with FBS schools, but, like always, the biggest factor holding it back Saturday was depth and conditioning. The Jaguars put up a fight in the first half before wearing down in the second, leading to a huge deficit. Against other SWAC schools facing the same challenges as them, it should be a different story.
2. TRENDING NOW
John Lampley continues to progress at quarterback. He once again put away a few early mistakes — including two bobbled snaps — to have the best showing of his young career, spreading the ball around to seven receivers. He also displayed his dynamic athleticism, throwing and running for a touchdown. So far he's showing what Southern wants to see in a full-time starter.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Just like last week, this was a game Southern had little hope in winning no matter how well they played in the first half. But the Jaguars got out of their two toughest nonconference games without notable injuries and some promising foundations to work on moving forward. That's as close to a win as they'll get for now. Clean up the rest against Langston next week and get ready for SWAC play.