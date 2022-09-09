Eric Dooley is the Southern football coach, first and foremost. His heart filled with joy when he was named to the post Dec. 6.
A large component of his job is eliminate distractions for himself and his team, and try to return Southern to the glory days when he was an assistant under Pete Richardson.
Playing LSU for the first time created perhaps the biggest off-the-field distraction in the offseason, maybe in a decade or more. But Dooley is also a proud Louisiana man who recognizes the significance of the Jaguars' game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
“It means a great deal,” said Dooley, who grew up in New Orleans and played high school football at Fortier. “I keep going back to it — in 2003, when we had the Parade of Champions. That’s the last time I saw this city come together as one. You couldn’t tell who was wearing blue and gold and who was wearing purple and gold, because they were enjoying it.”
That was the year LSU under Nick Saban won its first national title in 45 years. Southern won its fourth Black college national title under Richardson and eighth overall. Players, bands, coaches, cheerleaders and administrators from both schools joined city officials for a joint celebration in downtown Baton Rouge.
Around that time, LSU started to become more open to the prospect of scheduling state schools. Twenty years later, a Baton Rouge dream became a reality.
Dooley said he wanted to allow his team a moment to let the importance of the day sink in. Then, like any good football coach, he wanted their focus on winning the game, despite the odds.
“It’s an opportunity. You’ve got to seize the moment,” he said. “A chance to play LSU on that stage and on TV speaks volumes to give Southern University recognition.
“Every game we’re in, we expect to win. There’s no difference here. The transfer portal and things that have taken place — teams are on a (more) even playing field. We understand the magnitude of the team we’re playing, but you always think you have a chance when you prepare your team.”
Senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said the Jaguars grasp the enormity of the game but are going in with the same confidence as they had last week, when they exploded for an 86-0 win against an overmatched NAIA opponent, Florida Memorial.
“With the group of guys we’ve got, I’m going to be confident no matter who is on the other sideline,” Ivy said. “The opponent doesn’t determine that. We’ve got a really good team on both sides of the ball and a good coaching staff.”
Dooley isn’t walking in blind. He recruited some of LSU’s players and shares a New Orleans background with LSU assistants Frank Wilson and Cortez Hankton. First-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly invited Dooley and his staff to the Tigers’ summer football camp and they had time for some conversation.
“It’s a family affair,” he said. “It means a lot for the city, economically a whole lot.”