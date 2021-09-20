SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership.
The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference.
The partnership in men's and women's basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.
As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and anti-racism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.
Athletic departments also will facilitate private meetings between athletic directors and their respective senior staff.
The first home-and-home series will include Southern and Arizona, Florida A&M and Oregon, Alabama State and USC, Arizona State and Texas Southern, Colorado and Grambling, and Washington State against Prairie View.
Southern will visit Arizona in November 2022. The Wildcats will visit Southern in 2023.
“This is a game changer and the opportunity for a collaboration of this significant magnitude has never occurred in the history of HBCU Athletics,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said in a written statement. “We applaud the Pac-12 and its leadership for having the foresight and vision to put this historical initiative together. ... The Pac-12 and the SWAC are united in our efforts to expand the positive impact of the game of basketball well beyond the court. We’re excited to get this new venture started and truly feel the best is yet to come.”