The Southern women’s basketball team would have been hard-pressed to imagine a worse way to begin its final regular-season home game on Senior Day against Alcorn State.
After one quarter, Southern had more turnovers (eight) than points (six), and never held a lead until the second half. But, sparked by a late third-quarter surge, the Jaguars righted themselves and went on to post a 51-39 SWAC win over the Braves at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
“Senior day always scares me,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “You’ve got family and relatives watching and its hard to focus.
“I wasn’t happy with the way we played in the first half, but got better in the second half.”
Southern (16-11, 13-3) trailed 20-19 at halftime, but took its first lead on Taneara Moore’s basket 10 seconds into the third quarter. There were three ties before Alcorn (4-24, 3-13) took its final lead at 27-26 on De’asia Brown’s free throw.
Southern led 33-30 with 30 seconds left in the quarter when Danayea Charles made a steal. She missed a layup, but Moore scored on a follow shot, and then made a quick steal with less than 10 seconds to go.
Moore got the ball to Charles, who was fouled while making a layup with less than one second to play in the quarter. She made the free throw, and Southern led 38-30 going into the fourth quarter.
The closest Alcorn got in the third quarter was 44-37 with three minutes left to play.
Charles, who was scoreless at halftime, scored 10 of her team-high 11 points in the third quarter. Moore added with 10 points while Skylar O'Bear, scoreless through three quarters, finished with eight.
Charisma Walker scored 11 to lead Alcorn.
Similar to the teams’ game at Alcorn on Feb. 2, when Southern fell behind 9-2, the Jaguars trailed 8-2 in the early going. But, instead of rallying to take the lead before the end of the first quarter, Southern trailed 10-6 entering the second.
Southern stayed close in the second quarter, but never took the lead. Alyric Scott made a steal, and fed Moore for a late basket as the Jaguars trailed 20-19 at halftime.