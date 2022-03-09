After taking the first day of the SWAC tournament off, the Southern women’s basketball team steps into quarterfinal action Thursday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
After a hectic final week of action when it played three games, Southern earned the tournament’s fourth-place seeding and will play No. 5 Texas Southern at 5:30 p.m.
Southern, which went 11-7 in SWAC play and 13-16 overall, split two regular-season games with Texas Southern (11-14, 11-7). The teams were each able to play their own style of basketball at home.
Southern won 70-60 on Jan. 5 in Baton Rouge while TSU returned the favor 87-77 in Houston on Feb. 14.
“Both games were hard fought,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They scored a lot of points over there, so we have to play better defense. They made nine (3-pointers), so we’ve got to do a better job guarding the 3-point line.”
Andriana Avent, the SWAC’s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, torched Southern for 32 points in that game. The Tigers also got 20 points from Ataiya Bridges and a double-double from Jada Perry (10 points, 12 rebounds), who did not play in the first game.
Southern is coming off of a 73-67 loss at Alabama A&M in double overtime. The Jaguars had chances to win at the end of regulation and in the first overtime. Amani McWain topped Southern with 23 points and Genovea Johnson scored 19.
“I thought we played a solid game against a very good Alabama A&M team,” Funchess said. “We didn’t make a play here or there, but we executed and got the looks we wanted. We had opportunities to win.”
Before playing Alabama A&M, Southern missed opportunities to win and practically everything else it tried against Alabama State. After shooting 22.6% from the field, a season low in SWAC competition, Southern hovered near 50% for most of the A&M game before finishing at 43.3%.
“We tried everything we had in the playbook (against Alabama State) and got some good looks,” Funchess said. “We just didn’t knock shots, especially down the stretch, but we bounced back.”
Bouncing back has created positive momentum that Southern hopes will carry into the tournament.