After getting blistered by Texas Southern, the Southern University defense responded by holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff to seven points and 207 yards last Saturday. It’s an encouraging sign with the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s No. 1 offense, Prairie View A&M, coming to A.W. Mumford Stadium for a 6 p.m. homecoming kickoff.

In reality, Southern’s defense hasn’t been that bad. Two games have skewed the stats that show the Jaguars allowing 377 yards per game. Troy whacked Southern for 464 yards, and Texas Southern had 576 two weeks ago. In the other four games, Southern allowed 301.8 ypg.

Southern football's Foster packs a punch in his compact frame Southern safety Chase Foster can’t wait for someone to doubt him. He can almost feel it before someone speaks it after spotting the 5-foot-7, …

The Jaguars will try to build on the improvement they showed last week, but the challenge is sizable. Southern faced a drop-back UAPB quarterback for a team whose season is tanking. Prairie View (5-1, 4-0) is going in the other direction led by Louisville graduate transfer quarterback Jawon Pass, who Southern coach Jason Rollins called a “true dual threat.”

Southern was better prepared defensively for UAPB, in addition to getting some injured players back in the rotation. The coaching staff also made some adjustments to improve the efficiency.

“It was attention to detail, a few things here and there,” Rollins said. “It was a different scheme; every week is different. We made a few coverage adjustments, and alignment changes helped us get into better position. It helped them with their eyes to their progressions.”

Texas- Southern Southern U Southern University wide receiver Chandler Whitfield (85) runs after a reception as Texas Southern safety Canary Simmons (43) defends during t…

Southern pass defenders seemed to stay closer to receivers and the tackling was improved. Open-field tackling is the key to stopping spread offenses, which try to stretch the defense from sideline to sideline and get the ball to playmakers with room to maneuver.

Several players were disgruntled with the effort at Texas Southern and hunkered down with better focus in practice last week. Rollins said it has to be like that every week, and the players concur.

“We had some issues that weren’t us,” linebacker Ray Anderson said of the TSU game. “Our identity as a defense was tested last week. We did a great job of answering it, and we know the potential we have down the line. We needed to get us momentum, to get our confidence and not only let the world know but let us know the defense we are.”

Southern will have to be a lot better this week to kick off a crucial stretch of four consecutive home games with a win. Pass is the league’s third-leading passer with 255.7 yards per game and 11 TDs with a 147.6 efficiency rating.

Pass is double trouble because he can run, and at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, getting him on the ground won’t be easy. The Jaguars also might be without three of their best defensive players. End Jordan Lewis was injured last week, and tackle Davin Cotton and safety Tamaurice Smith missed.

The Panthers' receivers are strong with Antonio Mullins (28-355-2) and Jailon Howard (12-340-4), who leads the conference with a 28.3 yards per catch average. Last week, it was freshman Tre’jon Spiller with three catches for 114 yards and two TDs.

The Panthers have balance with a running game that averages 175 yards. Lyndemian Brooks and Jaden Stewart have combined to rush for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Prairie View still needed two defensive touchdowns last week to subdue winless Bethune-Cookman. The Panthers are allowing 307.8 yards per game, third in the conference. But Bethune-Cookman ran up 498 yards in the loss.

Southern returns home for crucial stretch against SWAC elites It's time for a homecoming for the Southern University football team in more ways than one.

Southern’s offense isn’t a concern after two consecutive 300-yard rushing performances. Rollins is hoping to get Devon Benn back to take some of the pressure off freshman Kobe Dillon, who rushed for a school-record 267 yards and three TDs last week.

The wild-card factor could be the atmosphere, which promises to be wild with homecoming festivities.

“Jag Nation travels, they come out and support us at home, too,” Southern safety Chase Foster said. “We average at least 16,000 a game. That helps a lot when you hear the fans and crowd screaming. They’ve got to protect the Bluff.”