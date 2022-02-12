Diana Rosenthal made six free throws in the final minute as Prairie View held off a late charge by the Southern women to take a 62-55 win Saturday afternoon in Prairie View, Texas.
Southern (10-13, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed by 12 points early in the fourth quarter but went on a 12-2 run. After Nakia Kincey made two free throws with 2:34 left, Southern trailed 55-53 — but the Jaguars couldn’t make key shots down the stretch.
Southern had two possessions when it trailed by two and two more possession when it trailed by three points. The Jaguars made just 1 of 7 shots and were forced to foul. Rosenthal, who made 12 of 12 free throws, went to the line three times with time running out and closed the door on Southern’s comeback attempt.
Rosenthal led prairie View (7-13, 6-6) with 19 points while Jessica Soders (14 points) and Kennedi Heard (13 points, seven rebounds) also played key roles.
As a team, the Panthers made 18 of 25 free throws while Southern hurt itself making just 13 of 23. The Jaguars went 8 for 17 at the line in the first three quarters when they fell behind 50-40.
Kincey and Amani McWain each scored 11 points for Southern, while Kayla Watson added 10.
Prairie View separated from Southern after taking a 19-18 lead two minutes into the second quarter. The Panthers went on a 13-0 run, and didn’t let Southern get closer than five points until the fourth quarter.
Southern returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday when the Jaguars play at Texas Southern.