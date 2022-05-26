BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Weather was the winner of Southern’s opening game in the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
Play at Regions Field was twice delayed by rain before the start of the game between the Jaguars and Jackson State was pushed back, first to early Thursday morning, then again to late Thursday morning. It is now scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Weather permitting.
The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday
“It's supposed to be raining at 6 a.m., until 12 o'clock,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “When you don't have a turf field, when you go somewhere with natural surfaces, this is what you run into.”
The Jaguars’ plan is unchanged from what it would have been if they had taken the field in midafternoon Wednesday.
“We'd be getting ready for tomorrow,” Crenshaw said. “You’ve gotta rest, get ready for tomorrow. The game plan don't change. You’ve got to come out and execute, make plays, make pitches, get hits with runners in scoring position, move the ball and focus and execute.”
Southern showed up Wednesday ready to take batting practice. Once the Jaguars reached the ballpark, they were cooling their heels.
And that remains job No. 1.
“I just told them to get off their feet,” Crenshaw said. “We're gonna be out there. It's a three-hour game, regardless. If we show up and play, it's three hours. We've got to take care of business. Get off your feet.”
The coach expects no changes to his lineup for the delayed tourney opener, which means senior right-hander Joe Battaglia will start on the mound.
“He pitched in a tournament in junior college,” Crenshaw said. “He got hurt last year; he hurt his finger and didn't get to pitch in the conference tournament last year. He's eager to get out there and compete.
“Joe's a competitor,” the coach said of his hurler, who sprained a ligament in his finger in a fluke injury. “The doctor looked it up and it's probably happened three times out of a million cases.”
Crenshaw said Battaglia gives his squad a chance to succeed.
“He’s battle-tested,” the coach said. “He was first-team all-conference. He was 8-1 in conference. He’ll give us chance.”