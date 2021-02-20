A year ago, Southern University football coach Dawson Odums was collecting his recruits and saying goodbye to a substantial group of seniors.
That group had won two consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division titles.
There was promise of more on the horizon. Odums was preparing for a spring practice, again loaded with experience and depth, with perhaps a breakthrough season at the end of the road. Southern hadn’t won a league title since 2013, his first full season.
It all came to a standstill about three weeks later, when the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic hit home. Spring practice was shelved and no one knew if the 2020 season would follow suit. In July, the conference made it official, and its 10 members continued a slow crawl to normalcy.
The crawl evolved to standing and walking. This week, the Jaguars hit the ground running with their delayed 2020 season opener at 6 p.m. Friday at Alabama State.
Throughout the painstaking journey, Odums conveyed a sense of patience and acceptance, persevering to the point of contradiction.
“We couldn’t be any luckier,” Odums said without a trace of irony.
“The players understand they are in a blessed position to say we have a chance to play football. We don’t take that lightly. Just last fall, it was taken off the table. There’s a greater light shed upon it when you get the opportunity back. Our players are embracing that.”
It’s the kind of attitude that could serve a team well in a season that is anything but standard. Already the SWAC is down one, reigning champion Alcorn State, which has opted out and forfeited six games. The SWAC's sister HBCU league, the Mideast Atlantic Conference, threw in the towel, giving up on a spring season altogether.
There’s no guarantee the SWAC will make it to the end, given the difficulties experienced by college football teams in the fall, and as winter sports continue to struggle. Positive tests, quarantines and contact tracing have led to numerous postponements and cancellations.
Southern’s seven-game schedule is down to six with Alcorn’s departure, depriving the Jaguars of one of two home games. On April 17, the Bayou Classic moves to Shreveport and, the Jaguars hope, leads to a third consecutive berth in the SWAC title game May 1.
Given the situation, the prospects are about as good as can be expected. Of Southern’s 118-player roster, 47 are in their fourth or fifth season in the program, giving it an uncommon level of continuity. A certain culture remains at Southern, one fans have come to expect from the dean of SWAC coaches who's entering his ninth season.
Odums has emphasized the safety of his players as his No. 1 concern, and he knows that as many obstacles as his team and coaching staff faced, there will be more to come.
“We don’t know what tomorrow holds, what’s next, who’s going to be out, what injury will surface,” Odums said. “We have to have everything in place and be ready to adapt to whatever comes. That’s what our program is all about. We think we have a pretty good football team when we have all the pieces of the puzzle. But what happens when some pieces are missing?
“The next guy, we’ve got to coach him up, love him up. We just don’t know. That’s one of the most difficult things we have to deal with.”
The Jaguars will introduce a new offensive coordinator Zach Grossi, among four new offensive assistants and a fifth new assistant on defense. Grossi’s first task is to solidify the quarterback position where returning starter Ladarius Skelton had a combined 2,512 yards rushing and passing and accounted for 27 touchdowns, including 14 rushing.
Skelton also accounted for nine interceptions and five lost fumbles, which is why competition with reserves Bubba McDaniel and John Lampley ratcheted up the past few weeks. McDaniel threw 91 passes last year and Lampley was the starter two seasons ago until Skelton took over midway through. Odums even talked of playing two quarterbacks at a time.
Regardless of who the quarterback is, Southern will likely retain its identity as a run-first offense. Skelton is a dangerous option quarterback and Devon Benn and Jarod Sims combined for 1,023 yards and 11 TDs last year. Southern will need multiple wide receivers to step up, as the team will be without its top three from 2019, who combined for 104 receptions and 1,235 yards.
The offensive line lost three starters but is anchored by preseason all-conference guard Jonathan Bishop and right tackle Ja’Tyre Carter, both seniors.
On defense, coordinator Lionel Washington will try to get junior end Jordan Lewis back up to his SWAC Freshman of the Year standards when he had 12 sacks, and he is looking for former LSU signee Davin Cotton to step up in place of departed run-stopper Dakavion Champion.
Caleb Carter is a playmaker at weakside linebacker and should team well with transfer Ray Anderson in the middle. Cornerback Tamaurice Smith is another preseason All-SWAC pick who stepped in as a starter and had three interceptions. Glenn Brown and Robert Rehm were supposed to start there last year but didn’t play a down because of academics and injury, respectively, return to make it the team’s deepest position.
Odums has some concerns at safety and has even thought of moving rover Jakoby Pappillion, one of the team’s best defenders, to that spot.
Cesar Barajas gives the Jaguars experience as a punter and placekicker. He made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts, four of them from 41 yards or farther, and averaged 40.9 yards per punt.
Odums knows well it will be a season like no other. His staff didn’t have near the time usually afforded by a traditional preseason camp. There won’t be a string of nonconference opponents to ramp up for league play. A lot of development will happen on the fly, he said.
“This is different; you have to have a good understanding of who you are,” Odums said. “We will focus on what we do well. As we get into a game, we’ll feel out what an opponent is going to do. We have our plan in place. If we execute, we’ll have a chance to do something special.”