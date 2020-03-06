Their work all but done for the regular season, Southern's men's and women's basketball teams play once more at the F.G. Clark Activity Center before the postseason begins, Saturday against Prairie View.
The women's game tips off at 3 p.m., with the men to follow at about 5:30.
Both Jaguars teams secured top-four seed — and first-round home games — for the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament with victories against Texas Southern on Thursday.
They'll host a doubleheader on Tuesday against opponents to be determined.
Win or lose Saturday, the Southern women (14-14, 12-5 SWAC) know they'll be the No. 3 seed after beating TSU 59-56. They are a game behind Texas Southern, but the Tigers own the tiebreaker, and a game ahead of Alabama A&M, but Southern owns that tiebreaker.
The women will face either Alcorn State or Prairie View in the SWAC tournament.
The Southern men (15-15, 12-5) are guaranteed no worse than the No. 3 seed and could rise to No. 2 with either a win over Prairie View or a Texas Southern loss to Alcorn State.
The Jaguars own the tiebreaker over Texas Southern because of their impressive 15-point victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
If Southern nabs the No. 2 seed, it will play Alabama State in the SWAC tournament quarterfinals. If the Jaguars are the No. 3, they could play Jackson State, Alcorn State or Grambling.
The quarterfinal winners Tuesday advance to the SWAC's final four next Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.