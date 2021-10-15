There’s no need to remind Southern University coach Jason Rollins that his team needs to play with a sense of urgency Saturday after coming off its first Southwestern Athletic Conference loss last week.

A sense of urgency is standard operating procedure around the program.

“We always practice with a sense of urgency, a fourth-and-1 mentality," Rollins said as his team prepares to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Golden Lions’ homecoming game at 2 p.m. “That’s not going to change. We have to channel it in the right direction.

“Our rallying cry has always been to finish strong. We have to finish drives, finish plays. It’s taught, but we have to see it in everything we do.”

An inability to finish cost the Jaguars in a 35-31 loss to Texas Southern. Gone is control of their own destiny as long as Texas Southern holds a tiebreaker. Finishing strong is the only option left.

If Southern (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) can get past struggling UAPB (1-4, 0-3), the Jaguars are at least in position to hold serve with four consecutive home games, followed by the Bayou Classic. If they learned anything at all last week, it's that nothing comes easy in the SWAC.

The Lions are struggling, but that makes them just as dangerous with nothing to lose. They are very similar in personnel to the UAPB team that whipped Southern 33-30 in the spring and celebrated on the A.W. Mumford Stadium logo afterward.

“At the end of the game, they danced on the logo,” Southern wide receiver Marquis McClain recalled. “We can’t let that (loss) happen again.”

To make amends, the Jaguars need to straighten out a defense that allowed 35 points and 576 yards against TSU. As good as Southern’s offense has been, it can’t do all the work.

“We have to find the best 11, and the most athletic guys, on the field and put them in position to make plays,” Rollins said of his defense. “It’s going to be a four-quarter fight. We expect a hard-nosed football team that’s going to play physical, smart and fast.”

Those qualities haven’t translated into success for the Lions, who have lost four consecutive games after winning the West Division title in the spring. Veteran quarterback Skyler Perry is in a two-game slump but was highly successful in the spring victory over Southern, accounting for two touchdowns rushing and two passing.

“He can throw the ball around, touch every spot on the field, and has really good receivers that can stretch the field,” Rollins said.

The UAPB defense has made things easy for opponents by allowing big plays and falling behind early, putting pressure on the offense to come back.

“We have to get back right and stay right,” UAPB coach Doc Gamble said. “We’re not hitting on all cylinders. We have to keep chopping wood and get back at it. New mistakes can’t keep showing up. We’re searching for ways when we start fast to finish.”

A fast start would be a big boost for Southern, which trailed Texas Southern 14-10 at half and then 21-10 to start the third quarter. Rollins is hoping for the return of injured defensive starters Davin Cotton at defensive tackle and Tamaurice Smith at safety.

But if the defense struggles again, the offense will have to pick up the slack.

“Southern has shown the ability to score some points,” Gamble said. “They’re a scary group. They know how to win. That’s been their trademark.”