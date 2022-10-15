In recent years, the Southern women’s basketball team has been known for its deep, athletic roster.
All signs point to more of the same this season.
More adept on defense than on offense last spring, the Jaguars were easily the best in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at giving opponents headaches.
By a wide margin, Southern led the league with a plus-6.45 turnover margin. That number was good enough for eighth nationally and well ahead of Mississippi Valley’s second-place conference mark at plus-1.89.
“We’re going to be the same way,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We added three transfer students and a freshman. We’ve been working hard, and we’re going to be solid.”
Southern used a regular rotation of 10 players last season when it went 14-17 overall, 11-7 for fourth in the SWAC. Jackson State went undefeated to win the conference last season, but Southern was in the running to finish second until the final week.
Several key contributors return, including top scorers Genovea Johnson (11.4 points) and Amani McWain (11.2). Other returnees are swing player Diamond Hunter, who is fully recovered from a knee injury, guards Tyeniesha Metcalf and Chloe Fleming and forward Raven White.
In the post, Tionna Lidge and Xyllize Harrison, both 6-foot-4, are back as sophomores.
Still, for Southern to challenge for a league championship, it will need to replace the production of three departed seniors — guards Nakia Kincey and Kayla Watson, and forward Taneara Moore.
“(Kincey and Watson) were our two best perimeter defenders and two of the best perimeter defenders in our league,” Funchess said. “Those are our main two losses.”
Moore, a starter last year, was a player who did the little things for Southern.
Funchess is looking to a trio of transfers to help the Jaguars maintain consistency.
Sky Castro, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, will be counted on to improve rebounding for the Jaguars, who were 11th in the SWAC last year. Castro averaged 6.3 rebounds last season for St. Peter’s, and pulled down a season-high 19 in a first-round MAAC tournament game.
Transfer guards Kyanna Morgan and Taylor Williams will bring enough experience to get long looks from Funchess, as well.
Morgan made 31 3-pointers while shooting 39% from behind the arc last season at Radford College. Williams comes over from Bethune-Cookman, where she started 17 games last year with averages of 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
With five highly regarded opponents in the mix, Southern’s preconference schedule will also be a factor. Included are three teams — Iowa, Iowa State and Texas — expected to be ranked in the Top 10, as well as Oklahoma and Oregon, which should also get Top 25 consideration.
The most notable of those games will be Nov. 14, when Southern hosts Oregon. Arranged as part of the scheduling partnership between the Pac-12 and the SWAC, it will be the highest-profile nonconference home game that Funchess can recall.
“As far as I can remember, since I’ve been here for sure, they’ll probably be the highest-ranked team to play us at home,” Funchess said. “But our conference is extremely tough and there are no easy games. You’ve got to come to play every night.”