Charles “Doc” Gamble had to wait 26 years to get his shot at a college head coaching gig and then had to wait a little longer.
Gamble will make his long-awaited debut when the takes Arkansas-Pine Bluff into A.W. Mumford Stadium to meet Southern in a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on ESPN3.
That debut was delayed six months by the COVID-19 pandemic and then another week because of weather damages to the UAPB campus during the recent winter storm. Gamble, after two years as a UAPB assistant, was named head coach in February 2020 when Cedric Thomas left for an assistant’s job with Southern Miss.
Rather than worrying about putting his stamp on the Pine Bluff program, Gamble's No. 1 concern is trying to take it up another notch.
“When coach Thomas left, it was a shocker,” Gamble said in a phone interview Thursday. “I enjoyed working for him, and he laid down a foundation for us. He gave me a lot of duties as assistant I might not have had the opportunity to do. We helped each other. We kept the momentum we had already created. We know who the kids are, and they know who I am. That has been good for all of us.
“We have a real good culture, but (the goal is) not allowing anybody to get comfortable. If we’re comfortable, we’re saying 6-5 is good enough. We’re trying to raise the stakes. If you don’t get better, somebody is going to pass you up. We want to get better, a little at a time, each day. We want to be passing people, not people passing us.”
Southern is one of the teams Gamble is talking about, as the Jaguars have won four SWAC West titles, including the past two. And Gamble has the advantage of coming in as an unknown quantity. Although Gamble spent the past two seasons as UAPB assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, Southern coach Dawson Odums is in the dark on what to expect. Gamble is one of six new coaches on the Lions staff.
Gamble is trying to build on the Lions' 6-5 record, the program’s first winning season since 2012.
“We really don’t have any idea what they’re going to do,” Odums said. “The last time we played them in 2019 they had a totally different staff. There will be some similarities, and we’ll find out on Saturday. Unpredictable season, unpredictable game. Mentally we’ve got to be ready for adjustments on the fly. When the ball is snapped, we’ll find out. It’s like chasing ghosts.”
Gamble is getting his chance after spending half of his career in the high school ranks before becoming a college assistant. He spent two seasons at Alcorn State, five years under Paul Haynes at Kent State and a year under former Tennessee coach Butch Jones at Cincinnati.
“I learned from a lot of people along this journey to get to this point,” he said. “I pulled a little something from each. I’m a former quarterback, but I have spent some time on defense. I don’t consider myself just an offensive coach, but that’s what I do know inside and out. I can tell you what I want to see on defense and special teams because of experience.”
Gamble had a positive effect on the Lions. In his first season, quarterbacks Shannon Patrick and Skyler Perry combined to throw for more than 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2019, the tandem was better. The Lions threw for 3,105 yards and 27 touchdowns with the third best passing attack in the conference.
Perry, a New Orleans native and former Karr quarterback, had 784 yards and eight TDs and returns to his home state as the starter.
“Skyler Perry is a talented kid,” Gamble said. “We’re looking for some growth. We want him to not press and let the game come to him. We’ll be good on defense, but we have a challenge this week against a quarterback (Ladarius Skelton) who knows how to get the job done. I’m an offensive guy, but we have to win with defense. We have to be able to win a game 2-0.”
UAPB was supposed to play Texas Southern last weekend, but the game was moved to April 24. The numerous obstacles to the season has made his team tougher, Gamble said.
“From last February to this march, the constant change has helped us,” he said. “We’ve been able to adjust daily and weekly for a year now. We put in a lot of hours for planning for Texas Southern, and the kids just said, ‘Coach, what’s next?’ ”