MOBILE, Ala. — First-year starting quarterback John Lampley never put his head down.
Even after throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice in the first half of Southern’s 29-27 victory over Alabama A&M at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
While Lampley has struggled with consistency this season, Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said his sophomore came on in the second half and showed how he and his teammates can spring to life.
“He willed us to victory today, because we started out slow and he picked up his game,” Odums said.
After opening Saturday's game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, finishing with a 10-yard pass from Lampley to tight end Dennis Craig that put Southern up 6-0 lead, the Jaguars stalled on both sides of the ball.
Southern allowed 21 unanswered points, and Lampley threw two interceptions — and before long, the Jaguars trailed 21-6 with 6:02 left in the first half.
Then, after the Southern defense forced a safety, the offense — and Lampley — found a rhythm, and the Jaguars roared back to victory.
Alabama A&M’s defense shut down Southern’s run game for the majority of the first half, forcing Lampley to go to the air for the rest of the game.
With less than a minute left in the half, Lampley found running back Devon Benn for a 10-yard touchdown pass, giving Southern the momentum even as it went into halftime down 21-15.
Lampley completed 24 of 38 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 99 yards rushing.
“It’s great to have a guy back there who can scramble for first downs,” Odums said.
As the team’s leading rusher, Lampley does not shy away from taking hits as he fights for every yard and every first down.
While Odums said he would like to see his quarterback protect himself more, Lampley was not taking “wicked shots” that would cause serious injury.
“I like his courageousness and I like his heart. He has the heart of a champion,” Odums said.
“It just gives us a chance when he keeps his feet moving. To get 4 yards, 5 yards, 6 yards. Every time he drags himself up off the turf, I’m like, that’s just his will. I think our guys see that spirit in him.”
Langley was clearly a leader on the field, but Odums was careful to say every player stepped up in the locker room and on the sideline.
Southern did not make players available for comment after Saturday's game.
I think if we play as a team, we have a chance to be great,” Odums said. “I’ve never seen such sideline composure and will. Just everybody picking everybody up and winning as a team.”
Odums said he believes Saturday's Southwestern Athletic Conference opener is the start of something big for his team. Now, he said, the Jaguars know that they can succeed however they need to — on the ground or through the air.
“Our guys are going to fight hard; they’re going to compete to the end,” Odums said. “It doesn’t bother me who makes plays or how we win; i'ts just that at the end of the day, we have to find a way and that’s the heartbeat you saw today: Guys finding a way.”