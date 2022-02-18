The Southern baseball team began its season with a bang Friday.
Tied with Alabama State in the bottom of the 10th inning, Gustavo Nava belted a game-winning solo home run to lift the Jaguars to a 7-6 victory in the Andre Dawson Classic at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.
Nava watched his blast for a moment before jogging to first base, kicking off a celebration with his teammates.
The 2022 Andre Dawson Classic starts with a walk-off blast by @BsbSouthern's Gustavo Nava! pic.twitter.com/2Kdp5eFEUh— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 18, 2022
The Hornets opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Corey King launched a three-run home run off Southern starter Joseph Battaglia.
The Jaguars responded in the bottom of the inning when Jovante Dorris brought home Jalon Mack and AJ Walter with a two-out single as Southern moved to within a run at 3-2.
After JJ Rollon walked to load the bases, O'Neill Burgos cleared them with a grand slam to right field to put the Jaguars up 6-2.
Home runs from Hunter May in the sixth and Angel Jimenez in the seventh brought the Hornets back into contention, trailing 6-4.
In the top of the ninth, King beat out a potential game-ending double-play to bring in Zavier Moore to knot the game at 6 and set up Nava's heroics.
Southern (1-0) returns action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Jackson State.
Southern University reasserted itself as the top baseball program in Southwestern Athletic Conference, in dramatic fashion, by upsetting Jacks…
One of the key pitching philosophies of Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw is apparent with only a glance at the Jaguars roster.