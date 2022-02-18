The Southern baseball team began its season with a bang Friday.

Tied with Alabama State in the bottom of the 10th inning, Gustavo Nava belted a game-winning solo home run to lift the Jaguars to a 7-6 victory in the Andre Dawson Classic at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.

Nava watched his blast for a moment before jogging to first base, kicking off a celebration with his teammates.

The 2022 Andre Dawson Classic starts with a walk-off blast by @BsbSouthern's Gustavo Nava! pic.twitter.com/2Kdp5eFEUh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 18, 2022

The Hornets opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Corey King launched a three-run home run off Southern starter Joseph Battaglia.

The Jaguars responded in the bottom of the inning when Jovante Dorris brought home Jalon Mack and AJ Walter with a two-out single as Southern moved to within a run at 3-2.

After JJ Rollon walked to load the bases, O'Neill Burgos cleared them with a grand slam to right field to put the Jaguars up 6-2.

Home runs from Hunter May in the sixth and Angel Jimenez in the seventh brought the Hornets back into contention, trailing 6-4.

In the top of the ninth, King beat out a potential game-ending double-play to bring in Zavier Moore to knot the game at 6 and set up Nava's heroics.

Southern (1-0) returns action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Jackson State.