Southern players hadn’t even reported to preseason camp Tuesday when coach Dawson Odums announced the five-way battle for starting quarterback was narrowed from five to three.
With a month to go before the Jaguars' regular-season opener at TCU on Sept. 1, John Lampley and Glendon McDaniel remain front-runners for the job, and Ladarius Skelton is still in the hunt. That leaves transfer DJ White and Kobie Lane as the two left out.
“Coming into fall camp, there’d be no way we could get five guys reps,” Odums said. “We’ve got it narrowed down to about three and we’re going to see how it goes.”
Lampley and McDaniel took the bulk of first-team snaps during spring practice. They were the only two quarterbacks on the roster to have played in a live game for the Jaguars after the departure of Darquez Lee this summer.
Lampley started the spring game, throwing three touchdowns in the process. He is considered a better runner than McDaniel and played more last season, having thrown for 114 yards in seven appearances.
McDaniel completed 14 passes for 85 yards. He also threw three interceptions in four appearances.
Odums said the final decision may drift into the first few weeks of the season.
“We’ve got three nonconference games (to start the season) if we haven’t figured out who the quarterback is going to be, and we can decide in those nonconference games,” Odums said. “We can do it by committee and really try to figure out how these guys fit in our offense.”
Players report for preseason camp Wednesday. The first practice is Friday.
Honoring predecessors
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks announced Tuesday that the Jaguars' home opener each season will now be the Pete Richardson Classic, a salute the program’s legendary coach who led SU from 1993-2009.
This year's game Sept. 15 against Langston. Southern plans to honor Richardson by hanging his name in A.W. Mumford Stadium among the other SU greats.
Southern will also honor Richardson’s 1998 team at halftime.
“We realize that Pete Richardson is a staple of Southern University and we will get a chance to enshrine his name on the side of the stadium right next to those five legends that we did last year,” Banks said. “We owe him that for all that he’s done for Southern University.”
While the move is not finalized, Banks also said the university is in the process of naming the field at A.W. Mumford after Richardson. The proposal is still pending board approval.
Richardson is Southern’s second-winningest coach at 134-62. He won five SWAC titles and won black college national championships in 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2003.
A much-needed facelift.
A.W. Mumford Stadium may look a little different for that home opener — at least on the west side.
Southern is renovating the home-side restrooms, expanding the walkways and adding new seating in certain sections, Banks said. The renovations top $1 million, Banks said.
The improvements will be complete the week before the home opener with additional renovations for the east side planned for 2019.
Banks also announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 13, the Thursday before the home opener. The new area serves as an entryway to the field house.
Get ’em while they’re hot
Individual tickets for this season go on sale Sept. 3. The deadline to buy season tickets for Southern’s four home games is Aug. 10.
For Southern fans planning to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for the season opener at TCU, tickets go on sale Wednesday at the Southern ticket office in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Fans can also meet players and coaches from several sports at Southern’s fan day Aug. 18.