Weather has become such a factor for college baseball teams to the point they have to get preemptive. That’s what Southern coach Chris Crenshaw did by moving this weekend’s series with Prairie View to the Panthers Field.
The Jaguars and Panthers will play their series at Tankersly Field beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
It’s a key conference series for the Jaguars (12-19, 9-3 SWAC), who moved into first place in the West Division after last week’s sweep of Alcorn State. The Panthers (18-17, 8-4) are tied with Grambling for second, one game back.
The weather has been an issue for two weeks with Southern having to postpone two of three midweek games the past two weeks. Crenshaw lamented other effects of the weather which hit just as Southern is hitting a hot streak with six consecutive league victories.
“We got some conditioning in Tuesday and we had an indoors and some live at-bats,” he said. “That was it. We’d rather have played a game (against Nicholls State).”
Southern takes on a Panthers team that has won nine of its past 11 games and is second in team batting average (.299) and third in ERA (5.79). Prairie View has hit only 13 home runs, but is fourth in the league with 66 stolen bases.
Center fielder and leadoff hitter Demarie Smith is batting .322 with a .438 on-base percentage and 14 steals. Second baseman Benjamin Ybarra has a .330 average and a team-best 29 RBIs and outfielder Brayden Johnson leads the team with a .352 average.
Robert Maldonado is the Panthers’ likely Friday starter. He’s 4-2 with a 3.51 ERA.
“They fit their field,” Crenshaw said. “They’ve got guys who hit it on the ground, make you make plays. They’ve got a couple of guys in the lineup who can drive the ball out of the park, especially when the wind is blowing out there.”
Southern’s hitters have been surging of late, especially outfielders JJ Rollon (.347) and Tremaine Spears (.326). First baseman O’Neill Burgos is batting .303 and Nathaniel Lai, who recently became eligible, has been added to the lineup. He had four hits and five RBIs in Southern’s 14-3 victory at Alcorn State on Sunday.
Crenshaw said the pitching rotation will have Joseph Battaglia (4-3, 4.25), Anthony Fidanza (3-3, 5.46) and Khristian Paul (1-3, 7.18), who won Sunday in his first SWAC start. Battaglia has won four consecutive Friday night starts. Paul allowed three runs in the first inning but shut out Alcorn the rest of the way in a complete game victory Sunday.
“He got an opportunity last weekend because Christian Davis wasn’t feeling well,” Crenshaw said of Paul. “He went out and did a good job. We’ll see if it works again. Davis will throw a bullpen this weekend and may be the midweek starter next week.”