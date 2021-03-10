After two tough road losses last week, the Southern men’s basketball team will look to redeem itself at the SWAC tournament on Thursday.
Southern has lost multiple players from its roster this season because of injuries, COVID-19 complications or both, and the Jaguars took another hit during Saturday’s loss at Texas Southern. Starting guard Jayden Saddler suffered a concussion early in the second half and will not play this week.
“COVID has really taken a toll on our team just because of the stop and go, the soft tissue injuries, and things like that,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “After what we started off with, I haven’t had my whole team all year. We’re still playing, and that’s a testament to the guys that had to step up in a new role. They’re still fighting and giving us a chance.”
It wasn’t all bad news for Southern this week. Forward Terrell Williams, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Arlington, Texas, was named the SWAC freshman of the year after averaging 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Southern guards Micah Bradford and Ahsante Shivers were named to the preseason All-SWAC second team, but a leg injury has sidelined Bradford all year. Shivers went down with an ACL injury on Feb. 6 against Grambling, the team Southern will face in the SWAC quarterfinals.
Southern (8-10, 8-6), seeded fifth, split two regular season games with No. 4 Grambling (11-11, 9-6). Southern won 61-55 at Grambling on Jan. 9, while the Tigers won 72-69 in Baton Rouge. Tipoff for their tournament matchup is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
“Last time we played them we were undermanned,” Woods said. “It looks like we will be this time, too, so some guys have got to step up. They all played great on the Texas swing. They just have to find a way to win the ballgame at the end.”
Southern was close last week in a 68-61 loss at Prairie View and an 80-74 loss at Texas Southern, but couldn’t get over the hump. The Jaguars had originally been scheduled to open its SWAC schedule with home games against those teams, but both contests were lost due to COVID-19 quarantines.
“It was two tough games at the end of the year,” Woods said. “I just wish we could have had those two games at our place earlier in the year, but we didn’t. We’re looking forward to redeeming ourselves in the conference tournament.”
Samkelo Cele leads Southern with 29 3-pointers, and is the team’s top scorer averaging 11.8 points per game. Harrison Henderson is next averaging 8.1 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.