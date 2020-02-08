GRAMBLING — The venue was different but the second-half comeback produced a familiar result for Grambling on Saturday evening at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Trailing by nine points at halftime, Grambling rallied to defeat the Southern men’s basketball team 66-62 and end the Jaguars' six-game winning streak.
On Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge, Grambling (12-11, 6-4 SWAC) turned an 11-point halftime deficit into a 61-56 win. The Tigers held Southern to two points in the last nine minutes of that contest; the Jaguars put up more of a fight on Saturday.
Trailing 38-29, Grambling opened the second-half with an 18-5 run to take a 47-43 with 10 minutes left. Southern came back to twice take a one-point lead, the last at 54-53 with 2:44 remaining.
From there, Grambling turned up the heat as it closed the game making both its field goal attempts and all eight of its free throws.
Amel Kuhljuhovic scored in the lane to get Southern within 58-56, but the Jaguars misfired on their next two possessions and then turned the ball over twice. Grambling moved out to a 66-56 lead before two late Southern 3-pointers produced the final score.
Ashante Shivers (16 points) and Damiree Burns (14 points) were Southern’s scoring leaders. Kuhljuhovic had nine rebounds and Micah Bradford fed out five assists.
In the first half, Lamarcus Lee, Shivers and Bradford all made 3-pointers to help Southern take a 14-1 lead. Grambling fought to keep the score close, and finally got within 34-29 with two minutes left in the half.
Burns connected on two late jumpers as Southern, which shot 45.5%, took a 38-29 halftime lead.
The second half was a different story for Southern. The Jaguars made 2 of 14 shots and had two turnovers as their halftime lead evaporated. A 3-pointer by Shivers and five points from Burns helped Southern take a 54-53 lead.
Devante Jackson had 23 points and nine rebounds for Grambling. Ivy Smith, who scored seven points in the first meeting, finished with 18 points.