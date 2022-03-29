Southern’s 11-5 victory against Grambling on Sunday was a good sign for the Jaguars moving forward.
Coach Chris Crenshaw’s message to his team is “let’s do it again.”
Crenshaw is looking for consistency as his team plays McNeese in a nonconference game at 6 p.m.Wednesday at Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles.
Southern played errorless ball, got strong pitching from the starter and reliever and rang up a season-high 13 hits. It gave the Jaguars the series against their most heated rival but also was a relief for a team trying to gain momentum.
“It’s going to be big for us going forward,” Crenshaw said. “Now we’ve got to put together back-to-back games. We played good on Sunday and hopefully we play good tomorrow night, and it carries over to the weekend.
“I want to win every game, nonconference or conference. We’ve been using the nonconference games for developing guys who don’t get a chance to get out there and get some innings. We still need to play to win.”
JJ Rollon and Tremaine Spears had five hits each during the series raising their batting averages to .333 and .292. The home runs by Burgos and Porter on Sunday ended a power slump where the Jaguars had two in the previous 11 games. Burgos, Jovante Dorris and Zavier Moore have three homers each.
Porter was dropped two spots in the order from cleanup to the No. 6 spot and responded with four hits and five RBIs in the next two games. Southern’s defense showed improvement with four double plays in the series and throwing out a runner trying to score from first on a double in the finale.
“I’m trying to get Porter some more fastballs to hit,” Crenshaw said. “(Shortstop Justin) Wiley played good all weekend defensively. It was a real team effort Sunday.
“Sunday, they were more patient, engaged. We stuck to the plan we had, and it benefitted them. I was pleased with our at-bats and how the pitcher attacked the strike zone.”
Khristian Paul will start for Southern on Wednesday, and Crenshaw said how the game unfolds will determine how the pitching is doled out.
“If we’re ahead, we’ll go with some of the guys we use on the weekend. If not, we’ll use some other guys to get them some innings.”
McNeese (12-12) has lost five of its past seven game but beat Southern in Baton Rouge 7-3 on March 1. Second baseman Brad Burckel leads the Cowboys in batting average (.364), homers (four) and RBI (18). Outfielder Payton Harding is hitting .340.
“The guys should be getting a grasp of the game speed and everything that goes with playing at this level,” Crenshaw said. “We’re trying to get those guys ready for the weekend. I’d like to have a little more success in nonconference games."
Southern will take on Texas Southern this weekend. The Tigers lead the SWAC West Division with a 5-1 mark and are 13-9 overall.