HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Second-half scoring droughts have plagued the Southern men's basketball team at times this season, but one they hit in the second half at Alabama A&M was almost by design.
After building a 30-point lead with less than six minutes to play, Southern concentrated more on running out the clock than running its offense. The Jaguars went five minutes without scoring but still easily handled the Bulldogs 64-37 Monday night at the Elmore Gymnasium.
The win completed a regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs for Southern (13-15, 10-5 SWAC), which maintained its third-place position in the conference standings. The loss was the worst at home this season for Alabama A&M (7-18, 4-10).
Ten Jaguars scored, with Ashante Shivers (16 points) and Damiree Burns (10 points) the only ones to reach double figures. Darius Williams scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Cameron Alford scored 10 points and had nine rebounds for Alabama A&M.
The game was similar to Southern’s 67-46 win over A&M on Jan. 27. The Bulldogs trailed 40-21 at halftime and got as close as 43-29 before Southern pulled away for good.
As it did in the first game, Southern took control in the first half and coasted in the second. Also like the first game, Southern’s defense harassed the Bulldogs all night. For the game, Alabama A&M made 10 of 42 (23.8%) shots from the field and had 19 turnovers.
Alabama A&M was close in the early going. Garrett Hicks’ 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 10-9 lead with 12:41 to go in the half. Southern responded with a 9-0 run that was highlighted by Shivers’ 3-pointer.
A&M got as close as 18-13, but was unable to overcome poor shooting and sloppy ball handling. The Bulldogs shot just 22.7% (5 of 22) from the field, and had 11 first-half turnovers.
Southern's largest first-half lead was 19 points.