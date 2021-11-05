1. Hot rod Jerodd
When a Southern running back gets injured, the Jaguars simply call down to the garage for another model. The latest is Jerodd Sims, who was going to be the starter until a foot injury sidelined him for six games. He returned to carry three times against Prairie View and then became a force in the thrilling victory against Alcorn State. That’s good because now Dillon is hurt and may not play, but it underscores the strength of the rushing attack and the power of its offensive line. Living off a running game these days is about a team imposing its will on the defense. No team is better at that than Southern.
2. Snakes in the grass
Florida A&M comes to Mumford Stadium as one of the few SWAC teams without a high-speed, big-play spread offense. The Rattlers aren’t bad at moving the ball, but the defense has been the team’s strength. In conference games, the Rattlers are No. 1 in pass defense and third-down conversion defense, and No. 2 in scoring and rushing defense. They have two of the best defensive players in the conference in hard-hitting safety Markquise Bell and sack master linebacker Isaiah Land. It could be another slugfest, but one that ends up with scores in the 20s or lower. The Southern offense has to be on its game to keep the chains moving and avoiding turnovers.
3. Hanging tough
The Southern defense was battered and bruised throughout last week’s victory but made enough plays for the Jaguars to come out on top. The defense has had some of the worst luck in the conference with injuries. That might change if the Jaguars’ own sack master, Jordan Lewis, can play. Lewis has missed the last two games and All-SWAC safety Tamaurice Smith the last four, but it was a good sign that both dressed out last week. Backup players who were light on experience have had to play more than the coaching staff has wanted. Their improvement had to be a factor last week. It’s hard to get fully healthy during this brutal four-game stretch and there are other defenders playing hurt.
4. Bandwagon filling up
Raise your hand if you’re a Southern fan who skipped the Alcorn State game because of the homecoming blowout the week before. I’m sure we’ll see you this week. Southern is hanging on in the playoff race but must win out against the Rattlers, Jackson State and Grambling. Two home games remain against HBCU college football royalty, and there will be some serious band competition at halftime. If the day is as beautiful as last Saturday, there’s no excuse the attendance shouldn’t bump upward. The FAMU fans will be jamming up Interstate 10 with vehicles Saturday. Southern’s offense was fun to watch last week. The defense made some plays. Special teams delivered the winning points. What more could a fan want?