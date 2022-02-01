National signing day is here for Southern and the multitudes of other college football programs Wednesday. Even with the startling changes to the process, Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said it still feels like Christmas morning.
Despite Southern players entering the transfer portal and commitments flipping to other schools, Dooley is confident in what he's building.
“Yessir, always (feel like it’s Christmas),” Dooley said Tuesday. “You just gotta know how to play chess. I understand moves being made, but you have to understand I’m going to make moves as well. At the end of the day, the Jaguars are going to have what’s needed.”
Dooley said he expects to add “12 or 13” players to the nine he signed during the early December signing period, giving him a first-time haul of as many as 21 new players. His first task was to identify need and whether the current commitments stay true.
Wide receiver, linebacker and secondary were areas where Dooley wanted to stock up. He’s added two receivers, six defensive backs and three linebackers in his first recruiting class. Dooley used the transfer portal to address needs immediately, with nine players coming in from other Division I programs, and seven junior-college transfers.
“We’ve got players in the place we need them," Dooley said. "There’s a lot of things taking place, but I thank God I have the patience to know what is needed and get out of character by going after things we don’t need. We’re going to be in great shape.
“We’ll bring in a couple more high school guys. I love developing players. But I understand what’s at stake. You have to understand the team, what is needed and put the pieces of the puzzle together.”
The transfers are eligible to enroll immediately and participate in spring practice. Dooley said he expects to add three or four more high school players Wednesday.
Four Jaguars are on the way out, and Dooley said they likely won’t be coming back. Quarterback John Lampley, wide receiver Brandon Hinton, running back Craig Nelson and cornerback Tamaurice Smith have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
“They took care of business in the classroom and graduated,” Dooley said. “They’ll play somewhere else in the fall. As of now, it’s just those four, but this thing is ongoing.
“All colleges are in a position that you can expect another wave after spring training. It’s a tricky thing to deal with, but I have my hands on it and I’m experienced with it. Whatever happens, the Jaguars will be in great shape.”
Dooley declined to comment on three players — defensive back Devin Bush, linebacker Donte Starks and defensive lineman Ja’sion Greathouse — who committed to Southern but flipped to Grambling recently, but he hinted he’d have something to say about it Wednesday.
Southern commitments
WR Cassius Allen, 6-4, 210, UL/Kilgore CC
RB Kendric Rhymes, 6-0, 185, Kilgore CC
OL Eli Field, 6-6, 300, Fla. Atlantic
DL Xavier Potts, 6-0, 273 Manvel (Texas) HS
LB Dae’Shawn Davis, 6-0, 218 Iowa State
LB MJ Cunningham, 6-3, 230. Oregon/Butler CC
DB Rudy Dyson, 6-2, 200 Tulane
DB Terence Dunlap, 6-0, 175, Troy
DB Joshua Short, 6-0, 185, Miss. St./EMCC
DB Keylin Roach, 6-1, 185, Marshall
DB Kolby Phillips, 6-1, 175, Tulane
Early signees
DL Chris Bess 6-2, 245 Southern Lab
DL Tahj Brown 6-3, 270 Donaldsonville/Nicholls State
DL Ckelby Givens, 6-2, 230 Captain Shreve
DL Trey Laing DL 6-3, 235 Tallahassee, Fla./East Mississippi CC
LB Jalen Campbell 6-0, 220 Winona Miss./Copiah Lincoln
DB Benny McCray DB 6-2, 185 Orlando, Fla/ FIU
QB Besean McCray QB 6-0, 180 Orlando, Fla./Hinds CC
WR Darren Morris, 6-1, 176 Southern Lab
OT Bryce McNair OT 6-3, 274 Deerfield, Fla/Ohio U.
Southern players in transfer portal
QB John Lampley
WR Brandon Hinton
RB Craig Nelson
CB Tamaurice Smith