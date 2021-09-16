Lack of game video on Miles College hampered Southern’s preparations last weekend, but this time the Jaguars coaching staff doesn’t have to reach past its own library.

The Jaguars will face a quarterback in Cody Orgeron who already has one win against Southern and will be looking for another when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Cowboys (0-2) rode the dual-threat skills of Orgeron, son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron, to a 34-28 victory in Lake Charles in the 2019 season opener. Stopping him is going to be the key once again.

“Orgeron is very smart,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “He makes great decisions with the ball and doesn’t turn it over at all. He’s extremely athletic. He can run, he can scramble, get loose, and he’s tough to bring down.

“He’s a true dual-threat quarterback that can hit all his spots. He can throw downfield, throw it with accuracy short, a really good quarterback. That’s something you would expect from a coach’s son who has been around a lot of football.”

Orgeron is a sixth-year senior and a solid 6-1 and 192 pounds. In the 2019 game against Southern, he completed 15 of 22 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 33 yards on 13 carries. The yardage total isn’t as important as Orgeron’s ability to avoid the pass rush, throw on the run, and scramble to extend plays or pick up crucial yardage.

His 159 consecutive attempts without an interception illustrates his accuracy. Although he was sacked eight times under a fierce pass rush in a 34-7 loss to LSU last week, he completed 10 of 20 for 91 yards, including a 44-yard TD strike to Carlos Williams.

“That’s one of my strengths,” Orgeron said. “I like running the ball. I like rolling out whether it’s a sprint or naked bootleg. One of our points of emphasis for the LSU game was getting the ball to the perimeter. The O-line did their best.

“This is a big week for us to get back on track, get a big momentum swing going into conference. Our team morale is high; we have a great team, great locker room. Everyone believes.”

For the season, Orgeron is 40 for 68 for 452 yards and three TDs. The Cowboys lost to Division II powerhouse West Florida, 42-36, in their season opener.

Southern’s defense last week had some tackling issues, so bringing down Orgeron in the open field has been a coaching emphasis all week. The Cowboys will try to run the ball with Stephon Huderson, who has 140 yards and a TD on 36 carries to set up their passing game.

Orgeron’s top targets are Baton Rouge native Josh Matthews (10 catches for 111 yards, 1 TD) who played at Dunham, and Walker Wood (6-98-0).

The key for McNeese will be protection. Southern could be without ace pass rusher Jordan Lewis, who didn’t play after injuring his shoulder in the second quarter against Miles. Southern will also be without Jalen Ivy in the first half. He’s sitting out after being ejected last week.

“I’ve got to get the ball out quicker, whether it's schematically or me knowing where to go with the ball quicker,” Orgeron said. “Sitting in the pocket, trusting the protection sliding up instead of getting out of the pocket where I’m unprotected, trusting my feet, trusting my eyes and letting it fly.”

Rollins said McNeese wasn’t as outclassed as the score indicated against LSU, and his team can’t put much stock into the Cowboys’ record. They outgained West Florida and put up 27 first downs, then held their own against LSU up front.

“If you watch the film, it wasn’t an extreme mismatch in the trenches,” he said of the LSU game. “They were handling themselves on the O-line and firing off and knocking them off the ball with their D-line. It was a strong matchup inside.

“They are a physical football team, built like we’re built. They want to be physical in the run game and physical defending the run. That’s the challenge this week.”