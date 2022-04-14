Former Southern University track star Rodney Milburn has been chosen to receive another major honor, a half-century after winning a gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.
Milburn, an Opelousas native, was named Thursday to the inaugural 30-person class for the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, which was established by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The USTFCCCA made the announcement of the creation of the Hall of Fame, which will include only athletes from the sport of track and field and cross country.
Milburn, who died in a tragic workplace accident in 1997, will be formally inducted on June 6 at the Hull Center in Eugene, Oregon.
The ceremony will take place two days before the start of the 100th NCAA championship meet, which is where the path to the hall began for the athletes to be honored.
Eligibility for induction this year was limited to men who completed their collegiate eligibility prior to 2000 and women who starred prior to 2010.
The inaugural 30-person class combined to win 205 national collegiate individual titles and 19 Olympic gold medals while competing on the college level — setting 99 world records along the way.
“The Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame is intended to acknowledge the great athletes who have made collegiate track and field and cross country such incredible sports," USTFCCCA CEO Sam Seemes said in announcing the creation of the hall and the initial inductees.
In addition to an annual induction ceremony, plans for a permanent location for the hall are being pursued.
Milburn elevated hurdling beyond collegiate competition, which started as a sophomore at Southern in 1971.
That year, the J.S. Clark High School graduate was named the World Athlete of the Year by Track & Field News.
In 1971, Milburn won the first of his two NCAA titles in the 120-yard hurdles — his other came in 1973. He made it a double in '73 when he claimed the 60-yard hurdles at the NCAA indoor championships.
Milburn also claimed the first of three consecutive titles in the 110-meter hurdles at the 1971 USA championships.
One year later, a victory at the USA meet qualified Milburn for the Olympics. In Munich, he broke the world record in winning the gold medal in 13.24 seconds.
It was one of six ratified world records he set as a collegian — three of them coming in his senior season in 1973.
Milburn, the No. 1-ranked hurdler in the world from 1971 to 1973, was honored as one of Louisiana's top 50 athletes of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated and was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.
The first inductees, who were chosen solely on their accomplishments as collegiate athletes, is a starting point to showcase the history of excellence in collegiate track and field and cross country, the USTFCCCA said.
Among the other greats joining Milburn are Harrison Dillard (Baldwin Wallace, 1942-1943, 1946-1948), Suzy Favor (Wisconsin, 1986-1990), Jackie Joyner (UCLA, 1981-1983, 1985), Carl Lewis (Houston, 1980-1981), Ralph Metcalfe (Marquette, 1931-1934), Jesse Owens (Ohio State, 1934-1936), Steve Prefontaine (Oregon, 1969-1973), Wilma Rudolph (Tennessee State, 1959-1963), and Jim Ryun (Kansas, 1966-1969).