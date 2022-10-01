What we learned
The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
Trending now
Defensive tackle Jason Dumas made a triumphant return to a lineup that seemed energized by his presence. He had 1½ sacks plus another tackle for loss and caused havoc all night. Dumas had missed two games and played sparingly in the other because of an undisclosed injury. He even switched from his No. 1 jersey to No. 99 because the original was torn. The Jaguars defense looked like a different unit with him leading the front seven.
Final thoughts
It’s still hard to figure out the Jaguars, who took advantage of a UAPB team that played without its senior starting quarterback, Karr grad Skyler Perry. But this Lions team had an 11-point first-half lead on Alcorn State last week, so the Southern offense looks like it has found answers to at least some of its question marks from the TSU game. Quarterback BeSean McCray looked like a different player, which bodes well with a tough trip to Prairie View coming up next.