How deep do Derek Price’s Southern University roots go?
“My daughter Raven says, ‘Daddy, when you die, they’re going to bury you under the (A.W. Mumford Stadium) scoreboard,’ ” laughed Price, the Jaguars’ longtime equipment manager.
Price has enjoyed a true lifetime association with Southern and seems as fundamental to the school as Scott’s Bluff.
Price arrived on campus days after his birth; lived there until attending Southern Lab; played football at Southern; jumped immediately to the Jaguars coaching staff; and in 1992, he moved to his current job, from which he has officially retired effective last month.
During the past three decades, every piece of Southern athletic gear went through him. When an item ran out, he reordered it; when it broke, he fixed it; when it got dirty, he washed it; when it went missing, he tracked down the offender.
It’s no surprise that Price’s retirement plans are met with skepticism by Southern coaches, athletes, parents, fans and administrators who have crossed his path. He’s simply part of the school's fabric.
“I’ll believe it when it happens,” said newly hired Jaguars football coach Eric Dooley, a Jaguars assistant from 1997-2010.
Athletic director Roman Banks is hanging on for dear life.
“I keep telling him to wait around," he said. "I hope to have him (part-time) at least through football season, and maybe I can twist his arm some more after that.”
Former Jaguar and current assistant Mark Frederick said: “When you think about Jaguar football, coach Price has to be somewhere in that picture.”
The true authority might be Price’s wife, Stephanie.
“That’s going to be so hard," she said. "He says he’s ready, but that’s been his place for years. That’s family and home for him.”
Price, who turns 62 in September, chuckles at the thought. A countenance of warmth and humor flow from behind a gray beard that hints at his wisdom and certitude. But instead of thinking, “Why retire?” he’s thinking “Why not?”
“It’s hard to make the decision to retire, very hard,” he said. “Every day of my life when I woke up, I’ve been on this campus. People ask me what I’m going to do. I don’t know. I’ll find out.”
Career path
If Southern was in his blood, so was athletics. His father, Edward, was on the Jaguars swimming and diving team, and his mother, Annie May, was a campus employee. The family resided in campus housing for a time.
Price was a three-sport letterman in high school, winning all-state honors in football as a wide receiver and baseball as an outfielder. He was state runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Baseball was his best sport with offers from several state schools on top of those from Arizona and Arizona State. He chose football because, “Like a lot of kids, I thought I was the greatest football player ever.”
Price had a solid college football career, earning All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors as a senior kick returner. The Dallas Cowboys signed him as a free agent, and he lasted through the preseason before being cut.
Hired by Otis Washington as the Southern wide receivers coach, one of his duties was liaison to equipment manager Alex Haysbert, giving him a taste of his future vocation. After 10 years, Price wanted stability.
The timing was perfect. Haysbert stepped down because of an illness and was happy to recommend his protégé.
Reality set in quickly.
“It was a lot bigger job than I thought,” Price said. “I had dealt with only football. When I became head guy, it was every sport. It took me a couple of years to get used to the time it required, dealing with all the other sports.”
Price quickly adapted to the rigors of a job that came with budget limitations and required resourcefulness.
Once a football player tore his jersey up both side seams to the point it was flapping like a flag. Price used duct tape, carefully placed on the inside of the jersey. He also never traveled without a sewing machine. When he couldn’t get a heavy pine-tar stain out of a baseball jersey, WD-40 was the answer.
Price’s personality earned him entry into a network of equipment managers, trading information and ideas while attending workshops and conventions. He worked closely with LSU’s Jeff Boss and the Saints’ Dan Simmons.
He stayed put despite numerous college and NFL offers with better pay and conditions.
“He’s done a great job with what he’s allowed to use and do,” LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow said. “That’s what’s kept his longevity — the ability to change and do things with the resources he has.
“He has respect in our community of managers, especially in his league. Nationally, everyone knows who Derek is and what he’s done at Southern.”
Southern can’t always afford the finest equipment, and Price’s ability to do more with less makes him a huge asset.
“His know-how and understanding of the Southern system, athletic procedures ... he’s like having a Hall of Fame coach,” Banks said.
Price’s value has extended beyond the gear. He’s been a kind voice and a willing listener for struggling players.
“You could always talk to him, because he was always there,” Frederick said. “Early morning or late at night, he’s in there washing clothes. You’d see his truck in the parking lot so you knew you could have a conversation and he could talk about anything.
“If you got chewed out by a coach, he’d pull you aside and tell you, ‘Look, man, it’s going to be all right; he expects this out of you.’ ”
Super Bowl fixture
In 1992, Price worked with Telex to bring wireless headsets to Southern. The company had an exclusive contract with the NFL and invited him to assist at the 1992 Super Bowl. His expertise was so highly appreciated that he was invited back for the next 16 to help set up, test and troubleshoot the systems for coaches and referees.
At Super Bowl XXX, he remembers being chewed out by Steelers coach Bill Cowher in the first half and Dallas offensive line coach Hudson Houck in the second. Both headset issues turned out to be simple fixes.
“I took a tongue-lashing,” Price said with a laugh. “I just turned (Cowher’s) volume down. He yanked it out of my hand and walked away. I plugged in a new wire (for Houck), but in a span of 20 seconds, I got called every name under the sun.”
Price worked 20 Super Bowls in all, the last one the Saints’ victory in 2010. Early on, he said it was a thrill, but Price never saw the game unless he looked up at the video screens because of the crowded sidelines.
Retirement thoughts
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, like many others, Price found himself shut in at home much of the time. He and Stephanie — almost as busy as a counselor in the East Baton Rouge Parish drug prevention program, ICare — had plenty of time together. They took walks and rode bikes in the neighborhood, had all their meals together and coffee on the patio in the mornings.
“I started getting used to sitting on my patio every day enjoying myself,” Price said. “I thought, ‘This could be the life.’
“Every Saturday rolls around, (and) all the great games you miss because you’ve got a game. It would be nice to sit down and look at some other games and not have to worry about if everything is on the field and every player has his stuff. I’ve never tailgated. I told (Banks), ‘Don’t look for me on the field Sept. 3.’ ”
The idea percolated, and then Price finally got Southern its first semitrailer for hauling equipment to away games — a promise he made to Banks as “the last thing I’ll do before I retire.”
Price said he’s never been to Yankee Stadium, and he’d like to travel to see a game such as Ohio State-Michigan, where he can enjoy it as a fan. Stephanie confirms that travel is part of their future plans, but that completely pulling away is unlikely.
“His heart will always be at Southern University,” she said.
For the man who has survived eight coaches, eight athletic directors and seven presidents, walking away was never going to be easy.
“You have your moments, but when you look at the entire picture, if I had to do it again, I would,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed every minute. I guess it’s in my blood.”