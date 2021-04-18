Football coaches never miss a chance to play up a big obstacle or dose of adversity for their teams.
Whether it’s a loss, an injury or some uncontrollable outside force, coachspeak says “buckle your chinstrap and persevere” or “control what you can control.”
In that respect, the COVID-19 pandemic-induced spring football season has coaches working their narratives overtime.
As pleasing as Southern’s 49-7 Bayou Classic beatdown of Grambling may have felt, coach Dawson Odums is already thinking about how it will affect the 11-game, 2021 fall season.
“This is going to be tough, we’re talking about something that has never been done,” Odums said when asked to look ahead. “To ask these guys to do that without a laid out concrete plan for success is a tragedy for the program going forward. We had injuries in the spring, they’re only going to mount in the fall. These guys need time to prepare their bodies mentally and physically to be ready to take on a fall season.”
Imagine what Odums would have thought had the Jaguars been invited as an at-large team in the FCS playoffs which begin Saturday. The fall season opener at Troy is 138 days away.
Southern athletic director Roman Banks said the school would have given “heavy” consideration to playing in the game, but the decision would ultimately have gone through the conference office. The Jaguars would have had to travel, probably a long way, and lost money on it.
“We would have been excited and proud to go,” Banks said.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M have seasons that will go on even longer. They clinched the respective West and East division titles and will meet in two weeks for the SWAC title. Both will likely pay a heavy price in the fall for having two more weeks added to their season.
In normal years, while everyone else is speculating on the coming college football season, players are putting in work — this is a year-round cycle. Spring practice provides some training and is lighter on the contact part, but heavy on learning. Players then take a break and in the summer begin to prepare for a three-month haul of practices and games.
It’s easy for us to take that for granted. Coaches and players don’t.
Southern managed to win four of five games on the field without running afoul of the virus protocols. The Jaguars were playing their best football at the end, which is a credit to a coaching staff that absorbed five new coaches that hadn’t worked together before.
On the flip side, Grambling endured as much adversity, or more, than any other SWAC program. The Tigers hadn’t had a full team practice in a month before tackling Southern. It lost two offensive coordinators in the span of a week and its starting quarterback among six others.
Tigers’ coach Broderick Fobbs has even more work ahead than Odums in resetting his program and coaching staff. Like every other coach, he will try to accentuate the positives of the compressed spring season and use the negatives as motivation. Just the same he would have preferred a normal spring rather than what transpired.
“Playing more does help, it helps you stay in a rhythm,” Fobbs said in looking for a silver lining. “But it can go both ways ... Playing more games also gets you beaten up.”
It’s not just the players with specific injuries he’s talking about. It’s the wear and tear. When fall starts it may not be apparent, but when players suit up for those November games it will have taken its toll long term.
“For us to play in the fall, our off-season program has to be second to none from a nutrition and rest and recovery standpoint, strength and conditioning. If we can’t get all of our guys back its going to be a difficult challenge for us going into the fall. We missed so much time in the weight room.
“We don’t have a magic wand. We work hard, we recruit, a lot of guys are high school players and we develop them. That recipe has worked for us and hopefully will continue to work for us.”