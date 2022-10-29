JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State asserted itself as the class of the Southwestern Athletic Conference against Southern on Saturday, and it didn’t need any backup from ESPN’s "College GameDay," celebrity coach Deion Sanders or even the weather.
The Tigers manhandled the Jaguars, especially defensively, in a 35-0 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium, stopping Southern’s four-game winning streak before a crowd of 53,885.
Riding Sanders’ swagger and a resurgent program, the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC) won their 13th consecutive regular-season conference game in a battle of first-place divisional teams.
Despite being handed a golden scoring opportunity the first time it had the ball, Southern (5-3, 3-2) was shut out for the second time this season. That chance came when the Tigers failed on a surprising fourth-and-1 gamble on their 27-yard line. That’s the closest the Jaguars got to the JSU end zone.
It never mattered.
“We never did (get into a groove),” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “It was little things here and there. It takes all 11 to do it and every time we had something going, something would break down. That’s on me. I take it as something I didn’t correct, and I have to get that corrected.”
The Jaguars entered the game averaging 460.1 yards from scrimmage, second in the conference, and managed only a season-low 221, including 76 passing. They went 3 of 18 on third-down conversions and seven times went three-and-out.
Southern committed two turnovers and couldn’t handle the Tigers' pass rush. While JSU was building a 22-0 first-half lead, the Jaguars had 135 yards, all but 54 coming on two plays.
It was the first time since 1987 either team has been shut out in the series. Jackson State won that game 14-0 at home.
Southern’s defense fought valiantly and kept the Jaguars in the game for most of three quarters but ultimately wore down.
“We came here ready to play,” Jaguars defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “We came here ready to play. Some things happened in this game and it took a turn. They capitalized on our mistakes. We have to take it on the chin with this one.”
Jalan Campbell led Southern’s defense with 10 tackles, including a third-down sack of JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Trey Laing also had a sack, but the Jaguars couldn’t corral Sanders on two crucial plays.
Sanders, the league’s top passer, had a 42-yard scramble for a score to make it 14-0 with 2:34 left in the first half. He then added another scramble for a 12-yard touchdown with 3 seconds left before the break.
That score was a huge momentum boost for the Tigers, coming on a third down after Southern running back Karl Ligon fumbled the ball at the JSU 41.
“That was a big turning point,” Dooley said. “When you play a team like Jackson State, you don’t want to turn the ball over. You have a chance to get some points. That was a great drive for us, and I was looking forward to getting points on that.
“I’ve seen this team cover 21 points in less than five minutes. I felt real good about our chances coming back out. We were getting the ball. We had to sustain a drive and we did, but penalties set us back and we didn’t put the ball in the end zone.”
Sanders threw two TD passes — a 4-yarder to Sy’Veon Wilkerson in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead, and another in the fourth quarter of 14 yards to Trevonte Rucker. Wilkerson added a 36-yard TD run in the third quarter to make it 28-0.
As if to make the Jaguar Nation suffer a little longer, the game was delayed for 75 minutes because of lightning with 14:24 left in the game, and the teams left the field again for another short delay.
Jaguar fans were mostly gone after that.
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray completed 9 of 26 passes for 85 yards with one interception but was sacked three times and spent much of the day running from the JSU pass rush. Cassius Allen had six catches for 66 yards and Ligon rushed 17 times for 66 yards.
“We have to re-evaluate and bounce back from this,” Dumas said.